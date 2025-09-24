Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deception Tools Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 26.5% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deception Tools Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deception Tools Market?

Rapid expansion has been experienced in the artificial intelligence (AI) deception tools market size in the past few years. This growing market, currently valued at $0.45 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to a value of $0.57 billion by 2025, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include a rise in cybersecurity violations, heightened cognizance of phishing attacks, increased reliance on social engineering strategies, proliferation of digital communication platforms, and a growing demand for threat intelligence.

Expectations have been set high for the market size of artificial intelligence (AI) deception tools, as it is predicted to experience remarkable growth in the coming years. The market is estimated to surge to $1.46 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. This predicted growth over the forecast period can be linked to several factors including the rising demand for AI-driven threat detection, increased investment in cybersecurity infrastructure, tighter and more robust regulatory compliance requirements, the ongoing expansion of digital transformation projects, and heightened focus on data privacy. Key trends for this forecast period comprise of advancements in deception technology, progression in AI algorithms, increased funding in research and development, the creation of deepfake detection tools, and their integration into threat intelligence platforms.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deception Tools Market?

The rise in complexity and occurrence of cyber threats are anticipated to boost the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) deception tools market. Cyber threats are harmful activities designed to disrupt, steal, or damage data, digital systems, or networks. The increased sophistication and occurrence of these threats are caused by the growing dependence on interconnected digital systems, providing more opportunities for attackers to exploit weaknesses. To counter these threats, artificial intelligence (AI) deception tools are used. These tools employ realistic decoys and traps to confuse attackers while early detection of malicious activities occurs and clues on attack strategies are gathered to safeguard real systems. As an illustration, in November 2022, as per the Australian Cyber Security Centre, a governmental agency in Australia, over 76,000 cybercrime reports were registered, indicating a rise of nearly 13% from the last financial year. The average is now one report every 7 minutes, a surge from one every 8 minutes the prior year. Hence, the escalating complexity and occurrence of cyber threats are fuelling the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) deception tools market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deception Tools Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deception Tools Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fortinet Inc.

• Proofpoint Inc.

• Commvault Systems Inc.

• Rapid7 Inc.

• SentinelOne Inc.

• Darktrace PLC.

• Cybereason Inc.

• ZeroFOX Holdings Inc.

• Cynet Ltd.

• Shield AI Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deception Tools Industry?

Leading businesses active in the artificial intelligence (AI) deception tools industry are now focusing on creating innovative solutions like AI-powered spam protection to combat fraudulent activities and foster increased trust on digital platforms. AI-backed spam protection uses AI algorithms to detect and block spam or damaging emails while constantly learning from these patterns to counter spam and adjust to new threats. As an example, in February 2024, Bumble Inc., an American dating and social networking company, rolled out Deception Detector, an AI-driven tool specifically designed to spot and block spam, scams, and fake profiles across its many platforms like Bumble, Badoo, and Bumble For Friends. This tool uses advanced machine learning to cross-check account authenticity and eliminate questionable profiles before users ever interact with them. By bringing together automated detection with human moderation, Bumble caused a 45% decrease in reports of deceptive accounts from its members within only two months, further demonstrating its dedication to creating safer and more secure online environments.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deception Tools Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI) deception tools market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Tools: Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), Fuzzing Tools, Attack Simulation Tools, Data Poisoning Tools, Other Tools

2) By Technology: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Machine Learning, Large Language Model (LLM), Generative AI (GANs), Computer Vision, Other Technologies

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Hybrid

4) By Application: Fraud Detection, Security Testing, Data Privacy

5) By End-Use: Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Telecom And Information Technology (IT), Government, Retail, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Generative Adversarial Networks: Image Generation Models, Video Generation Models, Audio Generation Models, Text Generation Models

2) By Fuzzing Tools: Mutation-Based Fuzzers, Generation-Based Fuzzers, Coverage-Guided Fuzzers, Protocol Fuzzers

3) By Attack Simulation Tools: Network Attack Simulators, Endpoint Attack Simulators, Social Engineering Simulators, Application Attack Simulators

4) By Data Poisoning Tools: Label Flipping Tools, Backdoor Injection Tools, Feature Manipulation Tools, Gradient Manipulation Tools

5) By Other Tools: Deepfake Detection Tools, Adversarial Example Generation Tools, Model Evasion Tools, Model Inversion Tools

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deception Tools Market?

In the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Deception Tools Global Market Report 2025, North America is touted as the largest region in the given year. The fastest-growing region anticipated in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. A comprehensive coverage of regions in the report includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

