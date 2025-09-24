Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Short-Form Video Script Market to Reach USD $5.98 Billion by 2029 at 29.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Short-Form Video Script Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size,Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Short-Form Video Script Market In 2025?

The market size of short-form video scripts created by artificial intelligence (AI) has seen a massive surge in recent years. This market is projected to expand from $1.62 billion in 2024 to $2.11 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.1%. The significant growth witnessed in the past can be attributed to factors such as the increased use of social media, a surge in demand for attractive video content, expansion of the influencer and creator economy, the spreading of digital marketing efforts, and a rise in smartphone usage.

The market for short-form video scripts generated by artificial intelligence (AI) is predicted to surge massively in the coming years, reaching a worth of $5.98 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.8%. Factors driving this expansion through the projected period include a surge in demand for customised content, a rising necessity for money-saving video production, increased application of AI in marketing automation, the broadening of brand narrative strategies, and a strengthened focus on audience engagement statistics. Looking to the future, we expect to see significant technological progress in AI video generation, pioneering developments in automated editing tools, increased funding for research and development in content platforms, the creation of text-to-video solutions, and improvements in visual effects and animation technology.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Short-Form Video Script Market?

The progression of the artificial intelligence (AI)-constructed short-form video script market is foreseen to be driven forward by the escalating adoption of digital marketing. Employing digital channels such as search engines, social media, email, and websites, digital marketing is about promoting goods or services and engaging the targeted audience online. Owing to its ability to target audiences with precision and personalization, digital marketing is increasingly garnering acceptance as it significantly enhances engagement and conversion rates against conventional methods. AI-concocted short-form video scripts supplement digital marketing by quickly creating attention-grabbing, platform-tailored content that not only elevates brand visibility but also trims down production time and expenses. This enables personalized, data-informed storytelling for targeted promotions. To illustrate, in the October 2024 report by the Federal Reserve System, a US-based central banking institution, it was shown that in 2023, advertising proceeds from Alphabet/Google, the leading digital ad platform, made up 0.85% of the U.S. GDP. Further, Meta/Facebook accounted for an additional 0.47%, whereby digital commercials constituted approximately 77% of Alphabet’s turnover and 98% of Meta’s income. Hence, it is evident that the ascend in digital marketing adoption is the propelling force behind the expansion of the AI-forged short-form video script market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Short-Form Video Script Industry?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Short-Form Video Script Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Adobe Inc.

• Jasper AI Inc.

• Synthesia Ltd.

• Lightricks

• InVideo AI

• Copy.ai Inc.

• Writesonic Inc.

• Animoto Inc.

• VEED Limited

• Runway AI Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Short-Form Video Script Market?

Prominent firms in the AI-produced short video script market are honing their focus on the advancement of solutions like AI-generated avatars, aiming to produce more captivating and interactive short-format content for a range of audiences. These AI-driven avatars are virtual personas enabled by artificial intelligence to mimic human visuals, expressions, and speech, thereby amplifying digital content through the creation of interactive, personalized, and immersive experiences in videos, marketing, and virtual settings. For example, Synthesia Ltd., a UK-based AI firm, introduced Expressive AI Avatars in April 2024, which can convey human feelings. These AI-driven avatars use sophisticated models to comprehend and articulate emotions such as joy, sorrow, and rage based on the textual scripts they are given. The system turns script sentiment into realistic facial expressions, voice modulations, and body language, enabling video production devoid of cameras, actors, or studios. This technology permits avatars to transmit messages with emotional signals that resemble humans, making it the perfect fit for marketing, training, e-learning, and presentations. These short-form videos are produced straight from text, proving AI's capacity to generate appealing content with realistic expressions in an automated manner.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Short-Form Video Script Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated short-form video script market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

4) By End-User: Media And Entertainment, Retail And E-Commerce, Education, Corporate, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Script Writing Tools, Video Editing Tools, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Animation Tools, Text-to-Video Platforms, Visual Effects Software

2) By Services: Content Creation Services, Social Media Optimization Services, Marketing Automation Services, Custom Artificial Intelligence (AI) Script Services, Video Analytics Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Short-Form Video Script Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market for AI-generated short-form video scripts. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The regions the report encompasses include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

