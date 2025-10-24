Auto Integrated Circuit (IC) Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Auto Integrated Circuit (IC) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Auto Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Worth?

The market size for the automobile integrated circuit (IC) has shown a robust expansion in the recent past. The market is projected to continue on this growth trajectory, increasing from $42.67 billion in 2024 to $45.58 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This impressive growth in the historical period can be credited to factors such as the escalation in vehicle production, swelling consumer demand for cars, government incentives aimed at boosting the auto industry, an increase in middle-class income levels, and the broadening of the automotive supply chain.

The auto integrated circuit (IC) market is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the coming years, reaching $58.55 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to several factors, including the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, tighter emission regulations, rising demand for self-driving cars, the surge in automotive electrification, and the sprawling smart transport infrastructure. The main trends during the prediction period involve a shift to electric and hybrid vehicles, incorporation of sophisticated driver-assistance systems, an upturn in automotive semiconductor outsourcing, heightened emphasis on energy-efficient IC designs, and connected car ecosystem expansion.

What Are The Factors Driving The Auto Integrated Circuit (IC) Market?

The auto integrated circuit (IC) market's expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). These are cars run by rechargeable battery-based electric motors, unlike the conventional internal combustion engines. This shift towards EVs is a result of increasing environmental consciousness, prompting individuals and administrations to work towards curbing carbon emissions to address climate change. The escalating adoption of electric vehicles necessitates the usage of auto integrated circuits for advanced electronic systems that deal with battery management, power conversion, motor control, and superior driver assistance features. To illustrate, Cox Automotive Inc., an American software development company, adjusted their sales forecasts for 2023 to 1,212,758 units in January 2025, demonstrating a 49% surge compared to 2022. Sales in 2024 climbed to 1,301,411 units, marking a 7.3% growth, and accounted for 8.1% of all sales, rising from a share of 7.8% in 2023. Hence, the growing interest in electric vehicles is fueling the expansion of the auto integrated circuit market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Auto Integrated Circuit (IC) Market?

Major players in the Auto Integrated Circuit (IC) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Micron Technology Inc.

• Kyocera Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Analog Devices Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Auto Integrated Circuit (IC) Market?

Prominent businesses in the automotive integrated circuit (IC) market are employing cutting-edge technologies like chiplet technology to amplify performance, scalability, and design adaptability. Chiplet technology is a design methodology for semiconductors that shapes a system-on-chip (SoC) from multiple smaller chip modules (chiplets) as opposed to a single large integrated circuit. This technique enhances performance, scalability, manufacturing yield, and design flexibility, all whilst reducing the overall cost. For illustration, Renesas Electronics Corporation, a world-renowned Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, introduced the R-Car X5H in November 2024. This was the first automotive multi-domain SoC of its kind that was constructed with 3-nanometer process technology. The advanced SoC intertwines AI acceleration, GPU performance, mixed criticality processing, and chiplet extension abilities, paving the way for applications in ADAS, infotainment, and gateway systems. It facilitates automobile manufacturers to create scalable and futuristic software-defined vehicles. The application of chiplet extensions under the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) norm allows clients to effortlessly integrate additional NPUs, GPUs, or other specialised components, providing versatility for upcoming vehicle structures.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Auto Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Share?

The auto integrated circuit (IC) market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Microcontrollers, Power Amplifiers, Sensor Integrated Circuits (ICs), Battery Management Integrated Circuits (ICs), Analog Integrated Circuits (ICs)

2) By Technology Type: Analog Technology, Digital Technology, Mixed-Signal Technology, Embedded Technology, Discrete Technologies

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EVs), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Luxury Vehicles

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS), Aftermarket, Distributors, Online Retail, Direct Sales

5) By Application: Advance Driver Assistance System, In-Vehicle Networking, Engine Management, Transmission Control System, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Microcontrollers: 8-Bit Microcontrollers, 16-Bit Microcontrollers, 32-Bit Microcontrollers, Automotive Grade Microcontrollers

2) By Power Amplifiers: Audio Power Amplifiers, Radio Frequency Power Amplifiers, Switching Power Amplifiers, Linear Power Amplifiers

3) By Sensor Integrated Circuits: Temperature Sensor Integrated Circuits, Pressure Sensor Integrated Circuits, Proximity Sensor Integrated Circuits, Accelerometer Sensor Integrated Circuits

4) By Battery Management Integrated Circuits: Charging Management Integrated Circuits, Discharging Management Integrated Circuits, Cell Balancing Integrated Circuits, Protection Integrated Circuits

5) By Analog Integrated Circuits: Operational Amplifier Integrated Circuits, Voltage Regulator Integrated Circuits, Comparator Integrated Circuits, Analog Signal Processing Integrated Circuits

What Are The Regional Trends In The Auto Integrated Circuit (IC) Market?

In the 2025 global market report for Auto Integrated Circuit (IC), Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region. The prediction for this region is to experience the quickest growth in the coming years. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

