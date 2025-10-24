Augmented reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display Market to Reach $2.77 Billion by 2029 with 23.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Augmented reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Augmented reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display Market Size And Growth?

The market size of the augmented reality (AR) side-mirror display has seen significant expansion in recent times. It's projected to increase from $0.98 billion in 2024 to $1.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. The noticeable growth in the previous years can be attributed to the heightened focus on vehicle aerodynamics and efficiency, escalating demand for advanced driver assistance systems, increasing safety concerns owing to lane changes and blind spots, and the extensive adoption of digital cockpit technologies. A rise in the production of premium vehicles also contributes to this growth.

The market size for the augmented reality (AR) side-mirror display is anticipated to experience remarkable growth in the coming years, climbing up to $2.78 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. The predicted growth during this period is linked to a surge in the replacement of traditional mirrors with camera-based alternatives, greater integration with autonomous driving systems, increased investment in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, the broadening application of AR in automotive safety procedures, and a heightened consumer interest in technologically advanced vehicle features. Noteworthy trends expected during this forecast period involve improvements in real-time image processing for AR displays, superior sensor fusion for improved situation recognition, the production of ultra-thin AR mirror modules, advances in weatherproof AR display coatings, and the progression of AI-backed driver assistance visualization.

Download a free sample of the augmented reality (ar) side-mirror display market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28517&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Augmented reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display Market?

The augmented reality (AR) side-mirror display market's growth is anticipated to be driven by the surge in vehicle production. The escalating manufacturing of vehicles is largely due to the rising consumer demand, which compels manufacturers to step up their production in order to cater to market needs and minimize the wait time for new vehicles. Through enhanced visibility, blind spot elimination, and real-time alert provision, the AR side-mirror display bolsters vehicle safety, functionality, and thereby bolsters driver confidence. For example, in March 2025, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), based in Belgium and representative of car, truck, and bus manufacturers across Europe, reported a 1.7% year-over-year growth in South America's automotive sector in 2024, with Brazil, registering a 6.3% surge, and a total output of approximately 1.9 million vehicles. Consequently, the escalating vehicle production is fueling the expansion of the augmented reality (AR) side-mirror display market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Augmented reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display Market?

Major players in the Augmented reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• DENSO Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Continental AG

• Magna International Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• Valeo S.A.

• Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Augmented reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display Market In The Globe?

Significant corporations involved in the augmented reality (AR) side-mirror display market are concentrating their energies on the development of inventive solutions like camera-centered side-view systems, sensor-incorporated displays, and hybrid AR mirrors. These innovations aim to boost driver safety, broaden the visual field, offer real-time notifications, and incorporate intelligent driving assistance attributes. A camera-oriented side-view system is a technology that substitutes traditional side mirrors with cameras fitted on the vehicle’s exterior. These cameras then project live video feed on internal displays, offering enhanced visibility and minimizing blind spots. For example, in January 2023, Magna International Inc., a mobility technology organization headquartered in Canada, launched the ClearView Vision System in Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty vehicles. This superior system merges interior and exterior mirrors with several cameras, electronics, and software to augment driver visibility and safety by lessening blind spots and facilitating vehicle handling. A notable feature is the interior rearview video mirror, capable of smoothly transitioning between a customary optical reflection and a video display revealing up to three simultaneous camera views, a pioneering feat in the automobile industry.

How Is The Augmented reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display Market Segmented?

The augmented reality (AR) side-mirror display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Camera-Based Augmented reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display, Sensor-Based Augmented reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display, Hybrid Augmented reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display

2) By Technology: Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Other Technologies

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Other Vehicle Types

4) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Aftermarket

5) By Application: Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assistance, Parking Assistance, Other Applications

Subsegment:

1) By Camera-Based Augmented Reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display: Front Camera-Based AR Side-Mirror Display, Rear Camera-Based AR Side-Mirror Display, Multi-Camera Integrated AR Side-Mirror Display

2) By Sensor-Based Augmented Reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display: Ultrasonic Sensor-Based AR Side-Mirror Display, Radar Sensor-Based AR Side-Mirror Display, Lidar Sensor-Based AR Side-Mirror Display

3) By Hybrid Augmented Reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display: Camera + Ultrasonic Sensor Hybrid AR Side-Mirror Display, Camera + Radar Sensor Hybrid AR Side-Mirror Display, Camera + Lidar Sensor Hybrid AR Side-Mirror Display

View the full augmented reality (ar) side-mirror display market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-ar-side-mirror-display-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Augmented reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the AR Side-Mirror Display Global Market, with the Asia-Pacific region predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report includes an examination of several regions; Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, in the AR side-mirror display marketplace.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Augmented reality (AR) Side-Mirror Display Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Augmented Reality Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-devices-global-market-report

Rear View Mirror Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rear-view-mirror-global-market-report

Extended Reality Display Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/extended-reality-display-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.