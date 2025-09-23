2025 'Boston Blooms with Daffodils' Bulb Giveaway Announced

Boston Parks and Recreation Department will distribute over 15,000 daffodil bulbs for planting on public ways citywide through the “Boston Blooms with Daffodils” beautification initiative started in 2011.

Individuals, civic associations, church groups, sports leagues, scout troops, open space advocates, and park friends are encouraged to participate. Last year, over 100 community groups planted bulbs in neighborhoods across the City.

Registration is now open and is available at boston.gov/boston-blooms. The online application form will remain open until late September on a rolling basis. Due to limited supply, groups are not guaranteed bulbs but the Parks Department will strive to accommodate all requests. The application deadline is September 28 and may be closed sooner if demand exceeds supply.

Register online

Bulbs will be available for pickup in October 28 and November 4 and plantings will take place in approved locations on the weekends of October 30 and November 6. The Parks Department will contact interested groups to provide bulb pick-up instructions and dates. Groups and individuals are asked to use their own tools.

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department encourages volunteers to take photos of their groups on planting days and share them via social media using the hashtag #BostonBlooms and tagging @bostonparksdept.

For more information on “Boston Blooms with Daffodils,” call (617) 961-3004 or email parks@boston.gov. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonpaksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky.