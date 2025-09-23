President Cyril Ramaphosa: High-Level on Two-State Solution

Co-Chairs,

Excellencies,

Thank you for convening this crucial meeting.

This is a matter of great significance, not only for the people of Palestine, not only for the people of Israel, but for all people who cherish the ideals of freedom and self-determination.

Shortly after the United Nations was created, the General Assembly adopted Resolution 181, which recommended the creation of two states, Israel and Palestine.

Immediately following the adoption of this resolution, only the State of Israel was created, ushering the Palestinians into a decades-long wilderness of statelessness characterised by decades of occupation and now genocide.

The High-Level International Conference has clearly shown that the global majority is committed to peace in the Middle East and supports the long overdue creation and recognition of the sovereign State of Palestine.

South Africa reiterates its firm commitment to the creation of a contiguous Palestinian State existing peacefully and side by side with the State of Israel, along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The global majority should continue to pursue this ideal despite efforts by Israel to make the establishment of a Palestinian state practically impossible.

The world is appalled at the brutal acts of genocide and grave war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza, aimed at eradicating the Palestinians from that narrow strip of land, and the illegal expansion of settlements in the West Bank.

The situation has been made worse by Israel’s stated intention to annex the entirety of the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The viability of a two-state solution depends on full and universal respect for international law.

It requires the immediate and full implementation of resolutions of the United Nations, as well as the Provisional Measures and Advisory Opinions of the International Court of Justice.

All states, including the State of Israel, must comply with our collective obligations under international law.

The establishment of the Hague Group and the recent meeting of the Madrid Group to elevate the primacy of international law, promote accountability and ensure a just peace are welcome developments.

As the UN marks its 80th anniversary, we call on all Member States to recognise Palestinian statehood and act in solidarity with its people.

To restore the prospects of a two-state solution, we call for:

firstly, global recognition of Palestine and its sovereignty and territorial integrity;

secondly, an immediate ceasefire, an end to the genocide and the release of hostages by Hamas and political prisoners by Israel;

thirdly, full respect for international law, including UN resolutions and opinions and decisions of the International Court of Justice;

fourthly, removal of obstacles to the two-state solution, including a halt to illegal settlements and removal of the separation wall; and

lastly, restoration of humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Gaza.

We are gravely concerned by UN reports stating that all areas of Gaza have reached acute starvation levels and that the residents are facing famine.

South Africa joins calls for unhindered and expanded humanitarian access, encompassing all air, land and sea borders, to allow for vital aid and basic services to reach those living in Gaza.

This is a conflict that has raged for almost as long as the United Nations has existed.

It will be a blight on our collective conscience if self-determination, sovereignty and human rights continue to be denied to the Palestinian people.

We trust that the practical measures and requirements outlined in the outcome document of the International Conference will provide crucial momentum towards achieving lasting peace.

The international community must act now and in unison.

It must act not only in the interests of international peace and security, but also to protect people whose very existence is now under threat.

We welcome the demonstrable groundswell of support for the establishment of the much-awaited State of Palestine.

We must now work together to achieve a just, peaceful and lasting solution.

I thank you.

