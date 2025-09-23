President Cyril Ramaphosa: Africa Keystone Protected Area Partnership

Distinguished Guests,

Colleagues,

Partners,

It is a great privilege to join you this evening in support of a cause that is vital to the conservation of all life on our planet – the launch of the Africa Keystone Partnership.

We wish to commend the International Conservation Caucus Foundation, the Rob Walton Foundation, and the African Wildlife Foundation for their dedication to nature conservation in Africa.

We also welcome the bipartisan support from United States Senators and Congresspeople present here.

Nature knows no political barriers and we are united in a shared commitment to preserve nature for present and future generations.

Nature is an intrinsic part of our cultural and social identity. It is vital to human well-being and progress.

South Africa welcomes support from our friends in the United States.

The 162 areas in Africa that are suggested for additional protection have been identified based on irreplaceability, connectivity, ecological integrity and resilience.

Some of these areas are already supported by African Parks.

However, all have funding and resource gaps.

We have therefore come here to listen to the proposals on the African Keystone Partnership and to say that we are keen on further dialogue.

I therefore invite the champions on this initiative to have in-depth follow up discussions with our relevant department and agencies.

As African countries, we have much to share with our international partners.

As South Africa, we have a proud reputation as a leader in sustainable and responsible nature conservation as is our duty as one of the world’s mega-biodiverse countries.

Over the past 25 years, in the Southern African region, we have undertaken a remarkable journey and witnessed the many achievements of our Transfrontier Conservation Areas Programme.

These wildlife areas that have been established across national borders have a transformative impact on conservation, regional integration and sustainable development.

The idea behind these transfrontier parks is bold yet simple: “Nature knows no borders”.

The Transfrontier Conservation Areas serve as critical ecological corridors, enabling the free movement of wildlife and preserving biodiversity across borders.

These areas have unlocked sustainable tourism opportunities.

Investments in conservation economies have created jobs, improved livelihoods and empowered local communities to become stewards of their natural heritage.

These parks succeed when they are led by Africans and benefit the people who live near the parks.

Such parks symbolise unity, cooperation and shared responsibility among our nations.

I am confident that the 162 parks identified for support through the Africa Keystone Partnership will serve the same noble purpose.

Let us continue to champion this model of conservation, integration and development for the benefit of our people, for our ecosystems and for future generations.

I thank you.