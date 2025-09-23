Funfull Ushers in Fall with Halloween Thrills and Year-Round Family Fun in Delmarva

Funfull brings families in DE, MD & VA year-round fun & fall thrills - pumpkin patches, skating, movies & more. The FunPass makes every weekend special.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

DELMARVA, DE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delmarva Peninsula – Autumn in Delmarva is about more than changing leaves—it’s about traditions, laughter, and shared experiences. This fall, Funfull is helping families make the most of the season with the FunPass, which connects members to everything from haunted corn mazes and pumpkin patches to arcades, trampoline parks, and movie nights.Among this season’s highlights, theaters across Delmarva, including Regal Cinema in Salisbury, will feature the new Gabby’s Dollhouse movie on September 26, offering a family-friendly outing that pairs perfectly with other fall favorites. Skating centers, local farms, and indoor attractions also ensure that, rain or shine, families have something fun to look forward to.“Fall is about weaving together traditions - some timeless, some brand new,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “Families can visit pumpkin patches, enjoy a Halloween-themed skate night, or head to the theater for Gabby’s Dollhouse. The FunPass makes it easy to keep those memories flowing all season long.”The FunPass simplifies family fun by bundling seasonal favorites with year-round fun places to visit nearby. Members can enjoy access to local entertainment venues alongside national names such as, Altitude Trampoline Park , Hersheypark, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark. With more than 1,000 partner locations across seven states, Funfull ensures that families always have choices nearby.“Every season is a chance to celebrate together,” Patel added. “From hayrides and Halloween events to trampoline parks and movie nights, Funfull helps families find fun without the stress of planning.”About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to making family fun a part of everyday life - not just a holiday treat. By encouraging play and shared moments, Funfull helps families create memories that last while keeping outings simple and affordable.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 1,000 family fun centers across seven states, including Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. Partners range from local favorites to national names such as Hersheypark, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark.

