Unify Dots Recognized as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 FastTrack Portfolio Recommended Partner by Microsoft

Microsoft recognizes Unify Dots as a recommended Dynamics 365 Portfolio Partner, delivering trusted, large-scale transformation worldwide.

This recognition reaffirms our relentless commitment to delivering measurable impact. As a top Dynamics 365 Portfolio Partner, we empower clients to transform with confidence and lasting success.” — Sandeep Walia, CEO of Unify Dots

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unify Dots, a global business applications consulting firm specializing in Microsoft technologies, proudly announces its recognition as one of only about 40 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Portfolio Partners worldwide. More importantly, Unify Dots has been highlighted by Microsoft as a recommended Portfolio Partner, underscoring the company’s proven expertise, industry leadership, and consistent track record of delivering customer success with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance Dynamics 365 Supply Chain , Sales, Customer Service, and the Power Platform.The Dynamics 365 Portfolio Partner program is an exclusive designation that identifies the most capable and trusted Microsoft partners who consistently demonstrate excellence in implementing complex enterprise solutions. Portfolio Partners are carefully selected by Microsoft for their ability to deliver high-quality outcomes, deep industry expertise, and innovation using the Microsoft cloud ecosystem. Being a recommended partner is an even rarer distinction, signifying Microsoft’s endorsement of Unify Dots as a go-to partner for large-scale, business-critical projects.Unify Dots’ inclusion in this elite group validates its ability to:- Having an established an internal Dynamics 365 Center of Excellence (CoE) which oversees the Unify Dots portfolio of projects.- Commitment of working with Microsoft FastTrack team and to driving Success by Design best practices into its portfolio of Dynamics 365 projects.- Leveraging AI and automation across Microsoft’s intelligent business applications.- Delivering global, enterprise-grade implementations with proven customer satisfaction.For more details, see Microsoft’s official list of Dynamics 365 Portfolio Partners: http://aka.ms/D365FTPortfolioPartnerList About UNIFY DotsUnify Dots is a global business applications consulting firm specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Azure, and AI solutions. With deep expertise across industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, professional services, Unify Dots helps organizations achieve operational excellence, enhance customer engagement, and drive digital transformation.Unify Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce- Power BIFor more information, please visit https://unifydots.com/ or email us.USA: +1 206 452-7498United Kingdom: +44 20 3885 0765Singapore: +65 6037 9172Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458Australia: +61 2 9053 4872

