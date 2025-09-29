Unify Dots Recognized as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 FastTrack Portfolio Recommended Partner by Microsoft
Microsoft recognizes Unify Dots as a recommended Dynamics 365 Portfolio Partner, delivering trusted, large-scale transformation worldwide.
The Dynamics 365 Portfolio Partner program is an exclusive designation that identifies the most capable and trusted Microsoft partners who consistently demonstrate excellence in implementing complex enterprise solutions. Portfolio Partners are carefully selected by Microsoft for their ability to deliver high-quality outcomes, deep industry expertise, and innovation using the Microsoft cloud ecosystem. Being a recommended partner is an even rarer distinction, signifying Microsoft’s endorsement of Unify Dots as a go-to partner for large-scale, business-critical projects.
Unify Dots’ inclusion in this elite group validates its ability to:
- Having an established an internal Dynamics 365 Center of Excellence (CoE) which oversees the Unify Dots portfolio of projects.
- Commitment of working with Microsoft FastTrack team and to driving Success by Design best practices into its portfolio of Dynamics 365 projects.
- Leveraging AI and automation across Microsoft’s intelligent business applications.
- Delivering global, enterprise-grade implementations with proven customer satisfaction.
For more details, see Microsoft’s official list of Dynamics 365 Portfolio Partners: http://aka.ms/D365FTPortfolioPartnerList
About UNIFY Dots
Unify Dots is a global business applications consulting firm specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Azure, and AI solutions. With deep expertise across industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, professional services, Unify Dots helps organizations achieve operational excellence, enhance customer engagement, and drive digital transformation.
Unify Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce
- Power BI
For more information, please visit https://unifydots.com/ or email us.
USA: +1 206 452-7498
United Kingdom: +44 20 3885 0765
Singapore: +65 6037 9172
Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458
Australia: +61 2 9053 4872
Shanelle Gavina
Unify Dots
+1 425-528-0389
info@unifydots.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.