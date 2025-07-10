AI-Powered Microsoft Dynamics 365 Webinars: Finance, Insurance CRM & Unified Pricing in Supply Chain

Microsoft Solutions Partner Unify Dots to host Copilot-Powered AI webinars in Microsoft Dynamics 365

Hosted by Unify Dots, these educational webinars showcase demos and updates in Dynamics 365 Finance, Insurance CRM, and Unified Pricing in Supply Chain.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unify Dots, a global Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in enterprise ERP, CRM, and AI software built on cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics 365, announces a lineup of educational webinars this July focused on new features and modules within Microsoft Dynamics 365. The upcoming sessions will showcase hands-on demonstrations and updates featuring Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement for Insurance , and the new Unified Pricing Management capabilities within Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management —all driven by next-generation AI and Microsoft Copilot.Here’s the lineup:Automate Financial Operations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Copilot AI WebinarDiscover how Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance—powered by Copilot—automates subscription billing, recurring revenue, credit and collections, and account payables. This webinar showcases AI-driven tools for accounts reconciliation, invoice processing, and financial close automation to help finance teams reduce manual work and improve accuracy.Dynamics 365 CRM for Insurance WebinarDesigned for insurance providers, this session highlights how Dynamics 365 Sales and Dynamics 365 Customer Service—enhanced by the Unify Dots Insurance Accelerator—enable lead tracking, automated quoting, policy lifecycle management, renewals, and pipeline management. Attendees will explore how built-in service features like AI-powered Copilot, claims management and case management, and SLA monitoring streamline claims handling and customer service interactions. This webinar will also highlight self-service portals for policyholders, feedback and survey management using Dynamics 365 Customer Voice, and real-time dashboards tailored to the insurance industry. Participants will explore sales performance dashboards that provide visibility into lead conversion, quoting efficiency, and policy pipeline health. In parallel, customer service KPIs—such as case resolution times, SLA adherence, and service quality metricsUnified Pricing Management in Dynamics 365 WebinarDiscover Microsoft’s evolution from the legacy Pricing Management module which is now retiring, to the new Unified Pricing Management module in Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management. This session explores how the CSU-based pricing engine enables real-time execution across B2B and B2C channels, using customer, product, and order attributes to drive rule-based pricing strategies. Attendees will also see pricing simulation tools in action and learn how operations, finance, and pricing teams can optimize discounts, rebates, and margins while aligning pricing models with business goals.Here's the full schedule—join us and register to explore how Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Copilot are reshaping business operations across industries:Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Copilot AI Webinar:Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance now features advanced AI tools—like Copilot and intelligent agents—designed to streamline financial operations, reduce manual tasks, and enhance decision-making. Empower your finance team to work more efficiently and drive smarter business outcomes with AI-powered automation.Event Schedule and Registration Links:July 15, 2025APAC: 10:00 AM Bangkok | 11:00 AM Singapore https://bit.ly/44wHzcm Australia: 1:00 PM Sydney https://bit.ly/44wHzcm New Zealand: 3:00 PM Auckland https://bit.ly/44wHzcm Americas: 1:00 PM USA Pacific Time | 4:00 PM USA Eastern Time. https://bit.ly/4lAZc1H July 17, 2025Europe: 8:00 AM Central European Time. https://bit.ly/4kowJv9 CRM for Insurance with Unify Dots Accelerator:Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM for Sales and Customer Service, integrated with the Unify Dots Accelerator for Insurance and Copilot AI, empowers insurance companies to optimize lead management, track sales opportunities, and streamline policy quoting and customer onboarding.For support teams, the platform enhances customer service with intelligent case management, automated follow-ups, and a centralized, real-time view of customer interactions—helping resolve issues faster and more efficientlyEvent Schedule and Registration Links:July 24, 2025APAC: 10:00 AM Bangkok | 11:00 AM Singapore https://bit.ly/4lE5iyy Australia: 1:00 PM Sydney https://bit.ly/4lE5iyy New Zealand: 3:00 PM Auckland https://bit.ly/4lE5iyy Americas: 1:00 PM Pacific Time | 4:00 PM Eastern Time. https://bit.ly/45Ox9ax Unified Pricing Management in Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Webinar:Unified Pricing Management in Dynamics 365 Supply Chain enables centralized, attribute-based pricing using real-time data from customers, products, and order segments. Learn how to manage complex pricing structures—including base prices, trade agreements, discounts, and rebates—while ensuring consistency across channels. The session will also cover price simulation, margin control, and how to align pricing strategies for both B2B and B2C models using Microsoft’s CSU-based pricing engine.Event Schedule and Registration Links:July 29, 2025APAC: 10:00 AM Bangkok | 11:00 AM Singapore https://bit.ly/4003B6e Australia: 1:00 PM Sydney https://bit.ly/4003B6e New Zealand: 3:00 PM Auckland https://bit.ly/4003B6e Americas: 9:00 AM Pacific Time | 12:00 PM Eastern Time. https://bit.ly/4lH0hp0 July 31, 2025Europe: 8:00 AM Central European Time. https://bit.ly/4nyJPJ2 About UNIFY DotsUnify Dots is a global business solutions provider specializing in Microsoft Dynamics Business Applications, Data & AI, App Development and Infrastructure. Headquartered in Seattle, United States, Unify Dots has presence in Asia-Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, North America, and Europe. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged to donate at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.UNIFY Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics- Power BIFor more information, please visit https://unifydots.com or email us.Shanelle Gavinainfo@unifydots.comUSA: +1 206 452-7498Singapore: +65 3165-0911Malaysia: +60 3 9212 6121Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458Australia: +61 2 9053 4872

