Unify Dots Renews Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation Across Four Key Areas

Unify Dots renews Microsoft Solutions Partnership for Business Applications, Data & AI, Digital App Innovation Microsoft Business Solutions Partner Unify Dots is a global technology solutions provider and a trusted expert in digital transformation

Global Microsoft Biz Apps and Data and Analytics leaders drives digital transformation work with Microsoft certifications

Our designation in 4 solution areas underscores our deep expertise in Dynamics 365, Power Platform & CoPilot & our dedication to helping organizations achieve operational excellence & business growth” — Sandeep Walia, CEO of Unify Dots

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unify Dots, a global technology solutions provider and a trusted expert in digital transformation, is proud to announce that it has renewed its Microsoft Solutions Partner designation in four critical solution areas. This recognition reaffirms Unify Dots’ continued commitment to delivering measurable outcomes using Microsoft’s powerful cloud technologies.As part of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, Unify Dots has once again been awarded Solutions Partner status for:-Business Applications-Digital & App Innovation-Infrastructure and AzureThe Solutions Partner designation is reserved for Microsoft partners that demonstrate deep technical expertise, extensive customer impact, and a strong commitment to delivering excellence through Microsoft Cloud. This recognition reflects Unify Dots’ proven ability to drive innovation and success for customers leveraging CoPilot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, and the Power Platform."We’re honored to be recognized once again as a Microsoft Solutions Partner," said Sandeep Walia, CEO of Unify Dots. "Our designation in four solution areas, underscores our deep expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Microsoft CoPilot and our dedication to helping organizations achieve operational excellence and business growth."Unify Dots has built a strong reputation for delivering end-to-end digital solutions across industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, and financial services. With a focus on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management, Customer Service, Field Service, Customer Engagement, and Power Platform, Unify Dots empowers enterprises to unify operations, gain actionable insights, and improve customer experiences.This achievement adds to a growing list of milestones for Unify Dots, including its selection as a Microsoft FastTrack Portfolio Partner, Microsoft Prestige Partner Club membership and its work driving successful cloud migrations, ERP-driven digital transformations, customer engagement deployments and data-driven innovation for organizations worldwide.About UNIFY DotsUnify Dots is a global business solutions provider specializing in Microsoft Dynamics Business Applications, Data & AI and App Development. Headquartered in Seattle, United States, Unify Dots has presence in Asia-Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, North America, and Europe. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged to donate at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.Unify Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce- Power BIFor more information, please visit https://unifydots.com/ or email usShanelle Gavinainfo@unifydots.comUSA: +1 206 452-7498Singapore: +65 3165-0911Malaysia: +60 3 9212 6121Philippines: +63 2 8271 2458Australia: +61 2 9053 4872

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.