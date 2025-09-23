Rutland Barracks // DUI #3, LSA
CASE#: 25B4006895
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 at approximately 1955 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Dam
ACCUSED: Liam Ghent
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
CHARGES: DUI #3, LSA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 22, 2025, at approximately 1955 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash by the Chittenden Dam in Chittenden. Troopers arrived on scene and located a vehicle that had crashed into a boat trailer and attempted to flee the scene. The vehicle drove through the gate for the reservoir and became stuck on the hill. Troopers identified the operator as Liam Ghent (45). Ghent displayed numerous indicators of impairment. Ghent refused to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTS) and was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Ghent was processed, issued a criminal citation, and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.