Rutland Barracks // DUI #3, LSA

CASE#: 25B4006895

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/22/2025 at approximately 1955 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Dam

ACCUSED: Liam Ghent

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: DUI #3, LSA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 22, 2025, at approximately 1955 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash by the Chittenden Dam in Chittenden. Troopers arrived on scene and located a vehicle that had crashed into a boat trailer and attempted to flee the scene. The vehicle drove through the gate for the reservoir and became stuck on the hill. Troopers identified the operator as Liam Ghent (45). Ghent displayed numerous indicators of impairment. Ghent refused to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTS) and was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. Ghent was processed, issued a criminal citation, and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.