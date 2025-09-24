5G Satellite Communication Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's 5G Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The 5G Satellite Communication Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the 5G satellite communication market has seen a rapid expansion in its scale. It is projected to increase from $5.43 billion in 2024 to $6.80 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2%. This significant growth during the past period is due to a variety of factors including an increased demand for uninterrupted broadband access, a heightened need for communication during disaster recovery, a surge in the use of mobile backhaul solutions, a growing necessity for connectivity in maritime and aviation sectors, as well as an increased emphasis on secure communication channels.

The market size of the 5G satellite communication is poised for remarkable expansion in the coming years. The market is set to surge to $16.52 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%. Factors contributing to this anticipated increase during the projection period include a heightened need for superior network capacity, the escalating usage of smart city applications, a growing requirement for instantaneous data transmission, increasing deployment of autonomous vehicles and an intensified global emphasis on Internet of Things integration. Key trends projected within this period encompass progression in low-earth orbit satellite deployment, evolution of hybrid 5G-satellite networks, innovation in beamforming methods, enhancement of satellite payload abilities, and fabrication of secure communication protocols.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The 5G Satellite Communication Market?

The forecasted surge in the 5G satellite communication market is closely tied to the escalating usage of mobile data. This increase in mobile data usage pertains to the amount of internet data utilized by mobile devices when availing of online services, such as browsing, downloading, streaming, and usage of apps via cellular networks. This surge is chiefly attributed to the exponential growth of video streaming as high-definition videos, live streaming, and short video content necessitate significant data amounts for seamless and disruption-free viewing experiences. 5G satellite communication bolsters mobile data capabilities, offering rapid connectivity even in remote and inadequately served areas, enabling users to access and transmit massive data volumes reliably, in places that conventional cellular networks may not cover. For example, data from GSMA, a UK-based trade organization, indicated that in February 2024, the average global mobile data traffic per connection surged from 10.2 GB in 2022 to 12.8 GB in 2023. Consequently, the escalation in mobile data consumption propels the growth of the 5G satellite communication market.

Which Players Dominate The 5G Satellite Communication Industry Landscape?

Major players in the 5G Satellite Communication Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus SE

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Thales Group

• Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

• Viasat Inc.

• SES S.A.

• Eutelsat Group

What Are The Future Trends Of The 5G Satellite Communication Market?

Leading firms that operate within the 5G satellite communication market are concentrating their efforts on the development of novel strategies, like the blending of terrestrial and satellite networks. This initiative aims to improve coverage, cut down latency, and ensure uninterrupted global connectivity. Essentially, merging terrestrial and satellite networks involves the unification of land-based communication infrastructure and satellite systems, effectively creating a cohesive system that can provide consistent, high-speed connectivity in both city and remote locations. For example, in January 2024, Skylo Technologies, a company based in the US specializing in satellite connectivity, introduced their Direct-to-Device service. This service provides uninterrupted satellite connectivity straight to regular smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices, without necessitating special antennas or additional hardware. It facilitates connectivity in areas that are remote, rural, or maritime where network coverage is either absent or inconsistent. This service is paramount for important applications such as emergency communication, asset tracking, and real-time monitoring.

Global 5G Satellite Communication Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The 5G satellite communication market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Satellite Solutions: Backhaul And Tower Feed, Trunking And Head End Feed, Communication-On-The-Move, Hybrid Multiplay

3) By Frequency Bands: S-Band, C-Band, Ku Band And Ka Band, Other Frequency Bands

4) By Application: Telecommunications, Defense And Government, Transportation And Logistics, Media And Entertainment, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Satellite Terminals, Ground Stations, Antennas And RF Equipment, Modems And Transceivers, Baseband Units, Signal Processors, Network Routers And Switches

2) By Software: Network Management Software, Satellite Communication Protocol Software, Security And Encryption Software, Spectrum Management Software, Traffic And Bandwidth Management Software, Monitoring And Analytics Software

3) By Services: Network Design And Integration, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Installation And Deployment Services, Testing And Certification Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The 5G Satellite Communication Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for 5G Satellite Communication, North America was the major player for the year 2024. It is anticipated that the region exhibiting the most rapid growth will be Asia-Pacific. The report covers several regions which are North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

