Amusement Machine Market Set to Reach $26.91 Billion by 2029

Amusement Machine Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Amusement Machine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Amusement Machine Market Through 2025?

The rapid expansion of the amusement machine market has been noted in recent times, and it is predicted to rise from $15.72 billion in 2024 to $17.54 billion in 2025, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. Factors driving growth in this historic phase include the growing appeal of arcade games, an increase in the count of gaming arcades in city regions, an upsurge in visits to entertainment hubs, a rise in disposable income amongst youngsters, and a heightened demand for family-oriented entertainment locations.

Anticipations for the amusement machine market's expansion are promising, with an accelerated growth projected over the incoming years. The sector is set to rise to a significant value of $26.91 billion by 2029, resulting from a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The forthcoming surge may be linked to factors such as the surge in the acceptance of virtual reality-based gaming machines, the growing demand for locale-specific entertainment, an increasing preference for interactive gaming experiences, an expansion in consumer expenditure on recreational activities, and the rising adoption of cashless payment methodologies. Upcoming trends within this period entail evolutions in motion-sensing gaming technology, innovations leading to immersive multiplayer experiences, investments into augmented reality gaming platforms, progress in the realm of cloud-connected gaming networks, and innovative developments in AI-powered game personalisation.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Amusement Machine Market?

The surge in investments towards family entertainment centers is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the amusement machine market in the future. Family entertainment center (FEC) investments involve committing funds and resources to recreational and amusement facilities tailored for the enjoyment of families. This surge is fueled by a growing consumer preference for leisure and recreational activities, with many individuals choosing experiences over material possessions. By putting capital into family entertainment centers, the need for amusement machines is nourished. These centers rely profoundly on assorted, engaging devices to draw in visitors and keep regular use, indirectly underpinning constant revenue generated from the machines. For example, in January 2025, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, a US-based government entity, sanctioned a $4.2 million grant to aid in the enlargement of the Showboat Family Entertainment Center in Atlantic City. Therefore, the surge in family entertainment center investments is the driving force behind the expansion of the amusement machine market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Amusement Machine Market?

Major players in the Amusement Machine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

• Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.

• Konami Holdings Corporation

• Incredible Technologies Inc.

• SINORIDES

• ELAUT GROUP

• HY Technology

• Adrenaline Amusements Inc.

• LAI Games

• Andamiro USA Corp.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Amusement Machine Market In The Future?

In the amusement machine market, key players are concentrating on devising innovative solutions like immersive motion simulators to improve multisensory virtual experiences by integrating coordinated movement, sound, and visual effects. Immersive motion simulators are tech-powered systems that blend virtual reality visuals with movement platforms in sync to deliver vivid experiences. For instance, in October 2024, FuninVR, a Chinese company specializing in virtual reality entertainment devices, launched a state-of-the-art VR game ride called VR Skyship at the 2024 Canton Fair. The VR Skyship boasts of cutting-edge motion simulation technology with a 360° spin and ±12° broad-angle tilt, offering a captivating experience in various situations like sci-fi combat and dinosaur escapades. The ride comes with over ten premium special effects and flawless motion capture, creating a highly engaging multisensory environment. With a regular update of content, featuring themes like deep-sea exploration and fear, this innovative solution demonstrates China's escalating proficiency in intelligent production and immersive digital entertainment.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Amusement Machine Market

The amusement machine market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Arcade, Pinball, Redemption, Other Types

2) By Genre: Action, Racing, Shooting, Sports, Other Genres

3) By Application: Amusement And Recreational Theme Park, Indoor Specialty Centers, Game Centers

4) By End Use: Residential, Commercial

Subsegment:

1) By Arcade: Video Arcade Machines, Shooting Games, Racing Simulators, Sports Games, Dance And Music Games

2) By Pinball: Electromechanical Pinball, Solid-State Pinball, Digital Pinball, Custom-Themed Pinball

3) By Redemption: Ticket Redemption Games, Prize Redemption Games, Skill-Based Redemption Games, Crane Machines

4) By Other Types: Virtual Reality Machines, Interactive Simulation Games, Mechanical Amusement Machines, Mixed Reality Games

Global Amusement Machine Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global amusement machine market. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth throughout the projected period. The report on the amusement machine market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

