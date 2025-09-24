Air Quality Apps Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Air Quality Apps Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Air Quality Apps Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Air Quality Apps Market?

The market size of air quality apps has seen swift expansion in the past few years. The sector, estimated to be worth $1.00 billion in 2024, is projected to further grow to $1.12 billion by 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The significant growth experienced during the historic phase can be credited to the intensifying levels of urban air pollution, a surge in public health consciousness, the rampant use of smartphones and mobile applications, heightened media attention towards environmental issues, and an upturn in government-led initiatives to monitor air quality.

In the coming years, it is predicted that the air quality apps market will experience swift expansion, going up to $1.76 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. Factors such as increasing demands for real-time environmental data, a surge in climate change-related events, higher adoption of IoT and wearable devices, an enhanced focus on individualized health and wellness, and a rise in the need for air quality regulations and compliance, are believed to influence this growth during the forecast period. Key trends in this market during this period will include the incorporation of IoT sensors, progress in artificial intelligence and machine learning, advancements in the platforms for mobile applications, technological strides in wearable devices, and integration into smart home systems.

Download a free sample of the air quality apps market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27527&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Air Quality Apps Market?

The growth of the air quality apps market is predicted to surge due to escalating air pollution. The term air pollution refers to the harmful substances present in the air causing adverse impacts on health, climate, and environment. Majority of this pollution can be attributed to the emission of hazardous gases and articles from vehicles that degrade the air quality. Air quality apps act as a solution to this issue by offering real-time updates on pollution levels, warning about areas at high risk, and suggesting preventative measures. Such features enable both individuals and communities to mitigate exposure and make wise choices. For instance, as mentioned by the UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in March 2025, indoor wood burning by households in recent years was the primary source of domestic combustion emissions, contributing to 11% of total PM2.5 and 6% of total PM10 emissions in 2023. Accordingly, the escalation in air pollution levels is fuelling the growth of the air quality apps market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Air Quality Apps Market?

Major players in the Air Quality Apps Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Apple Inc.

• Plume Labs

• Sensirion AG

• AccuWeather Inc.

• IQAir AG

• Airthings ASA

• Awair Inc.

• uHoo Limited

• Sonoma Technology Inc.

• Airly Sp. z o.o.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Air Quality Apps Industry?

Leading enterprises in the air quality apps market are now focusing on innovating advanced techniques such as hyper-local air quality monitoring. This is done to offer real-time, personalized insights about air quality and predictive data analysis, aiming at better public health and environmental understanding. Hyperlocal air quality monitoring pertains to the surveillance and quantification of air pollution in a specific, small geographic zone, such as a single building, street, or neighborhood. This is done using high-resolution sensors to yield accurate, real-time information on the levels of pollution. In the context of this, Air Aware Labs Ltd., a technology company based in the UK, introduced a new air quality monitoring app named AirTrack in April 2025. This personalized app provides real-time, hyper-local pollution data customized to individual locations and activities. The app assists its users in minimizing their exposure to harmful pollutants, thus enhancing health and athletic performance. Furthermore, this app empowers people across the globe to make educated decisions about the air they respire for improved health and wellness.

What Segments Are Covered In The Air Quality Apps Market Report?

The air quality apps market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Device Compatibility: Mobile Applications, Web Applications, Wearable Devices, Smart Home Integration

2) By Platform: iPhone Operating System (IOS), Android, Windows, Other Platforms

3) By Features Offered: Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring, Health Risk Assessment, Alerts And Notifications, Pollution Forecasting, Personalized Recommendations

4) By Application: Personal Use, Industrial Use, Government Use, Other Applications

5) By End User: Individuals, Enterprises, Government Agencies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Mobile Applications: Android Apps, Cross-platform Apps, Offline Functionality Apps

2) By Web Applications: Desktop Browser-Based Apps, Mobile Web Apps, Cloud-Based Dashboards

3) By Wearable Devices: Smartwatches, Fitness Bands, Clip-On Air Quality Monitors

4) By Smart Home Integration: Smart Air Purifiers, Smart Thermostats, Voice Assistant Integration

View the full air quality apps market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-quality-apps-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Air Quality Apps Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the air quality apps market. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The Air Quality Apps Global Market Report 2025 includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Air Quality Apps Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Air Quality Sensors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-quality-sensors-global-market-report

Air Quality Monitoring System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-quality-monitoring-system-global-market-report

Air Quality Control System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-quality-control-system-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.