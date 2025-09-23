‘Coast is Calling’ voucher winners announced today

Release date: 23/09/25

‘Coast is Calling’ Voucher winners will be announced today giving 20,000 lucky South Australians the chance to book their next holiday with more than 500 experience and accommodation offerings along South Australia’s destinations impacted by the algal bloom.

A total of 20,000 vouchers will be allocated, with $100 experience vouchers, and $100, $200, and $500 accommodation vouchers available.

More than 123,000 people registered for the ballot, with those successful being notified today via SMS and email and provided with a unique code to spend on participating offers in the voucher’s denomination.

Bookings can be made immediately upon receiving the voucher until 11:59pm ACDT on Thursday 24 October.

The travel period begins tomorrow, Wednesday 24 September until Sunday 30 November – capturing the spring school holidays and October long weekend.

Vouchers are transferable, so those who may not be able to redeem the voucher in the required period can share their code for someone else to use and support the State’s coastal regions.

The ‘Coast is Calling’ travel voucher program is part of the $28 million algal bloom support package funded by the South Australian and Commonwealth governments going towards research, clean-up efforts, community support, industry help, and public information.

The voucher program is one element of ‘The Coast is Calling’ marketing activity promoting the State's coastal destinations to South Australians, reminding them of the unique coastal experiences they have on offer in their own backyard.

To redeem a voucher, full Terms & Conditions, and for coastal holiday inspiration, go to southaustralia.com/voucher. Licence No: T25/1530.

For further information on the algal bloom, go to algalbloom.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Tourism operators in our State’s coastal destinations hit hardest by the algal bloom will start seeing a boost in bookings from today, as lucky South Australians receive a Coast is Calling voucher.

We have worked with industry to ensure these vouchers are getting out at the right time when the weather starts to warm up - and capitalises on the upcoming spring school holidays and October long weekend, making it easier for people to travel.

For those who weren’t successful in the ballot, you can still get out and support our coastal operators doing it tough, with so much to enjoy from surf schools and wildlife tours, as well as family friendly holiday parks and unique eco accommodation.

Attributable to Max Tooze, Owner / Operator Neptunes Coaching and Hire

The Coast is Calling Vouchers make it easy for visitors to jump in and try something new on the Yorke Peninsula, from beginner surf lessons to our guided sunrise kayak and paddleboard tours.

It's a real boost for small operators like us and a perfect reason to book with Neptune’s, support local, and make a weekend of it.

Attributable to Katherine Arthur, Division Manager Port Lincoln Hotel Rooms

The Coast is Calling Vouchers are a great way to encourage people to book a holiday to an SA coastal destination. Here on the Eyre Peninsula, we have over 2,000 kilometres of pristine coastline and the Port Lincoln Hotel is ideally located to base yourself to explore the region.

These vouchers make a short escape much more affordable for one, two or five

night stay with ocean view rooms from $234 per night catering for families, couples or solo travellers.

This initiative will inspire people to book that adventure and provide a much-needed boost in tourism spend to businesses in coastal towns such as Port Lincoln.

Attributable to Michael Lamprell, CEO CABN

The Coast is Calling Voucher program drives much-needed visitation when our regions need it most, giving travellers the extra nudge to experience the wild beauty of regions like Kangaroo Island, while directly supporting regional tourism operators like CABN.

Programs like this make a real difference on the ground, and we welcome everyone to experience the private saunas/baths, beaches and unrivalled oceans views of CABN Kangaroo Island with our special Coast is Calling offer.