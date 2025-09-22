This week, Attorney General Ken Paxton will be speaking at an event with Stratford High School students who were targeted for starting a Club America group, which is the name of Turning Point USA’s high school program.

After students were discussing the new group—as well as potential sponsors—in a private group message, screenshots of their discussion and names were posted on social media. A radical activist encouraged people to contact and pressure the potential sponsors to stop them from supporting the club’s founding. Attorney General Paxton will be speaking at the event in support of the students who were targeted for practicing their First Amendment rights.

“The far-left tried to silence these patriotic young Texans, but we will never surrender. In honor of Charlie, we will be bolder and more courageous than ever,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Getting involved in the battle for the future of this country has never been more important, and it’s an honor to join these brave students as they do just that. I look forward to discussing our shared values, how we can continue to defend our freedoms, and the importance of standing firm in our God-given convictions.”

The event will be on Wednesday, September 24, in the La Scala Ballroom on the first floor at The Moran Hotel at CITYCENTRE. The address is 800 Sorella Ct., Houston, TX, 77024. The event host will be prioritizing student entry, and the event is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. CT, and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. CT.

To cover the event, media must RSVP to [email protected].