Cedar Rapids Man Who Sold Fentanyl Near Elementary School Sent to Federal Prison

A man who distributed fentanyl near a school was sentenced today to more than 11 years in federal prison. D’quon Morrow, age 27, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, received the prison term after a March 28, 2025 guilty plea to one count of distribution of at least 40 grams of fentanyl near a protected location.

Evidence in a plea agreement and at sentencing showed that between February 2024 and July 2024, in Cedar Rapids, Morrow agreed with others to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In March 2024, he distributed 6.50 grams of fentanyl and fluorofentanyl to another person. In April 2024, he sold a firearm to another person. At the time, Morrow had a felony conviction for eluding. In May 2024, he distributed 20.75 grams of fentanyl to another person. In June 2024, he distributed 48.60 grams of fentanyl to another person near Madison Elementary School in Cedar Rapids. In July 2024, law enforcement searched Morrow’s residence and recovered two firearms, ammunition, and over 1,000 fentanyl pills.

Morrow was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Chief Judge C.J. Williams. Morrow was sentenced to 135 months’ imprisonment and must also serve an eight-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Morrow is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Devra T. Hake and investigated as part of the Northern Iowa Heroin Initiative and the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) program of the United States Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center.

