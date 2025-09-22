Government details measures to address typhoon-related adversity and ensure public safety

MACAU, September 22 -

The Government Secretaries outlined today key measures for the response to Super Typhoon Ragasa. That followed the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, convening this morning a special meeting at the Civil Protection Operations Centre to review the city’s preparedness.

The Secretary for Security and Commander of Joint Civil Protection Operations, Mr Wong Sio Chak, talked about the Government’s three-phase strategy (i.e., precaution, response, and recovery), and five key areas of work:

1. Timely implementation of the “evacuation plan for low-lying areas in case of storm surges during typhoon periods”. Detailed arrangements will be announced on Tuesday (23 September);

2. Enforcement of traffic controls and emergency protocols, including evacuating and closing 27 public car parks in low-lying zones, while urging the closure of 18 private facilities;

3. Maintenance of full communication with authorities on the Chinese mainland and in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. For Super Typhoon Ragasa, boundary checkpoint services suspensions are deemed essential. (More details will be announced later);

4. Ensuring uninterrupted operation of water, electricity, and gas supplies, as well as of telecommunications, and of public systems providing information to the public, and also a stable supply of day-to-day goods;

5. Ensuring efficient announcement of official information, monitoring of online sentiment, prompt countering of misinformation, and maintenance of transparency, to maintain public morale during an emergency.

The Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, said that under the Chief Executive’s directive, the Secretariat for Administration and Justice has coordinated departments across all policy areas, mobilising a post-typhoon support task force involving the Legislative Assembly, Courts, Public Prosecutions Office, Commission Against Corruption, and Commission of Audit. While ensuring uninterrupted disaster relief operations by functional departments, a significant number of civil servants will be deployed for any post-storm cleanup and support work, as required. Additionally, 25 local association volunteer teams will assist with any post-storm recovery efforts.

In addition, assessments will be conducted to advise the Chief Executive on public sector operations. If the typhoon’s impact is relatively limited, services will resume normally after Typhoon Signal No. 8 is lifted; if severe damage has occurred, public departments might operate at reduced capacity or suspend operations with staff placed on standby duty at home.

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, stated that in response to Super Typhoon Ragasa, casinos will close upon any issuance of Typhoon Signal No. 8, to ensure the safety of tourism-sector personnel, operations staff, other employees, and visitors. The Government will provide advance notice of such closures.

Mr Tai urged all employers to implement necessary safety preparations for staff required to work during the typhoon. After passage of the typhoon, employers should exercise discretion in work arrangements based on outdoor conditions, and allow employees adequate time to return to their workplaces.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam, said class suspension arrangements will adhere to existing guidelines. Decisions on class resumption will consider multiple factors including rainfall, flooding, transport conditions, and integrity of infrastructure within schools. Schools are advised to exercise discretion regarding the reopening phase, based on the circumstances of individual students and their family members.

Authorities will provide special assistance to approximately 690 residents with special needs, including 64 individuals requiring particular support. During the typhoon, Hospital Conde S. Januário and the Island Emergency Station will function as normal, with additional medical staff deployed to the latter. Macao Union Hospital will have in place expert emergency surgical teams to ensure medical-services coverage for people living in either Taipa or Coloane.

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man, stated the Government will make every effort to ensure during the typhoon the stability of water, electricity, and natural gas supplies, and of telecommunications networks. Storm surges are highly likely to cause flooding in some low-lying areas. The Government has established contingency mechanisms to monitor closely potential flooding of electrical facilities and, if necessary, implement power disconnection measures to suspend in a proactive manner electricity supply. Residents in affected areas will be notified in advance to give them time to prepare.

Additionally, given the expected intensity of Super Typhoon Ragasa and the road conditions around the Macao Bridge linking the peninsula and Taipa, the decision has been made to close temporarily that bridge in the event of the issuance of Typhoon Signal No. 8 or higher, to ensure safety.