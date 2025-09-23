Ortega NeuroRx Launches to Advance Novel Alzheimer's Treatments, Spinning Out from T-NeuroDx in Strategic Reorganization

With Ortega NeuroRx, we have the opportunity to advance groundbreaking treatments tailored to address the root causes of Alzheimer’s” — Wayne Laslie (President and CEO of Ortega NeuroRx)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announcing a significant development in the fight against Alzheimer's disease during World Alzheimer’s Month, Ortega NeuroTherapeutics, Inc. ( Ortega NeuroRx ) has launched as a pure-play therapeutic company. The new entity will focus exclusively on developing disease-modifying treatments that target Alzheimer’s at the earliest stages of disease initiation. Ortega NeuroRx was formed through a strategic reorganization of its parent company, T-NeuroDx , a leader in Alzheimer's diagnostics research, creating two focused companies."With Ortega NeuroRx, we have the opportunity to advance groundbreaking treatments tailored to address the root causes of Alzheimer’s,” said Wayne Laslie, President and CEO of Ortega NeuroRx. “This separation enables us to focus our resources on therapeutic innovation and clinical development, bringing us closer to viable treatment options for patients”.The Ortega NeuroRx Investment Thesis: A New Therapeutic ParadigmOrtega NeuroRx is poised to disrupt the Alzheimer's treatment landscape by targeting a novel mechanism of action upstream of conventional targets. This creates a realistic opportunity to develop therapeutics that significantly delay or even prevent the onset of the disease by intervening earlier than therapies directed at amyloid or tau.The science is based on the foundational research of co-founder and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Christopher Wheeler, which was the first to demonstrate that an abnormal population of T cells—hiT cells—initiates the disease. By targeting initiating mechanisms, Ortega NeuroRx represents a high-impact investment opportunity focused on pioneering a truly disease-modifying approach."Ortega is named after my mom, Beverly Wheeler – born Beverly Jean Ortega – who succumbed to the disease 20 years ago this month,” said Dr. Wheeler. “At both companies we are driven to transform that loss into hope for millions living with Alzheimer’s today and it is especially motivating to announce this during World Alzheimer’s Month and on this World Alzheimer’s Day”.Strategic Rationale and the Mission of T-NeuroDxThe decision to create two distinct entities was driven by the diverging timelines, regulatory pathways, and business strategies associated with diagnostics and therapeutics. This strategic shift allows each company to align its operations and resources to maximize success in its respective field.T-NeuroDx will continue its mission as a leader in the development and commercialization of cutting-edge diagnostic solutions for early Alzheimer’s detection. The company is commercializing a breakthrough biomarker technology that identifies hiT cells, offering a paradigm shift in patient management and a vital tool to de-risk and accelerate therapeutic pipelines. While operating independently, the complementary missions of the two companies will continue to drive collaboration.“This strategic shift will allow each entity to better align its operations, resources, and growth strategies to achieve success in their respective fields,” stated Dr. Michael Reed, President & CEO of T-NeuroDx and COO of Ortega NeuroRx.About Ortega NeuroTherapeutics, Inc. (Ortega NeuroRx)Ortega NeuroRx is a therapeutic company focused on the development of disease-modifying treatments that target the earliest known stages of Alzheimer's initiation. For more information or for investor or media inquiries, please visit www.orteganeuro.com About T-NeuroDxT-NeuroDx is a diagnostics company poised to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar Alzheimer's disease market. It is commercializing a breakthrough biomarker technology that identifies hiT cells, a dysfunctional population of T cells that are the first characterized initiating factor of the disease. For more information, please visit www.tneurodx.com , or contact info@tneurodx.com for investor or media inquiries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.