T-NeuroDx Secures $500,000 NIH Grant to Advance Novel Alzheimer’s Disease Blood Biomarker Research

Funding Supports Groundbreaking Study on Dysfunctional T Cells for Earlier Diagnosis and Disease Monitoring

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- T-NeuroDx Awarded $500,000 NIH SBIR Grant to Expand Patient Studies of Dysfunctional T Cells as an Early-Stage Blood-Based Biomarker for Alzheimer’s Disease.T-NeuroDx, a pioneering diagnostics company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for detecting neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce that it has received a $500,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This significant funding will support a transformative project aimed at expanding biomarker validation studies and increasing accessibility for a blood test that promises to enable earlier diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease."This funding recognizes the innovative potential of T-NeuroDx’s approach to detecting Alzheimer’s Disease," said Dr. Christopher Wheeler, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of T-NeuroDx. "We believe that understanding the body’s adaptive immune system could unlock new pathways for diagnosis, management, and ultimately, prevention of this devastating disease."The $500,000 NIH grant will support a 12 month project in collaboration with leading Alzheimer’s research investigators, Dr. Robert Rissman, professor and founding Director of the Neuroscience Translational Research Division at the University of Southern California, and Dr. Jefferson Kinney, professor and founding chair of the Department of Brain Health at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, to access laboratory resources and specimens from expansive Alzheimer’s patient biorepostories. The study will continue the ground-breaking work published by Dr. Wheeler last year and will encompass the following objectives:• Expanding the cohort of specimens that demonstrate the ability of a dysfunctional population of aged T cells to track clinical disease progression.• Expanding the functionality of the testing method to make it suitable for all patients beyond the original cohort.• Cross-validating the performance of the dysfunctional T cells with existing biomarkers—including imaging, CSF, and blood-based biomarkers.“We are honored to receive this SBIR grant, which advances our commitment to transforming the early detection of Alzheimer's disease,” said Dr. Michael Reed, Chief Development Officer of T-NeuroDx. “This award will enable the expansion of patient cohort data and accessibility to the test, both of which are critical for commercialization as a diagnostic test.”T-NeuroDx is committed to open collaboration and will share key findings with the scientific community through peer-reviewed publications and conference presentations.The SBIR grant is supported by the National Institutes of Health under Award Number 1R43AG094412-01. The content of this release is the responsibility of T-NeuroDx and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.About T-NeuroDx:T-NeuroDx is an early-stage diagnostics company at the forefront of neurodegenerative disease research, with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease. The company is developing a revolutionary diagnostic biomarker that can detect Alzheimer's disease at its earliest stages earlier than existing biomarkers and provide insights towards earlier diagnosis and potential treatments. The technology is based on the detection of dysfunctional T cells, a disease initiating factor that precedes the accumulation of aggregated amyloid beta and tau proteins, the traditional markers of Alzheimer's. By enabling early and accurate diagnosis, T-NeuroDx's innovative biomarker technology has the potential to transform the landscape of Alzheimer's drug development and patient care. More information about T-NeuroDx can be found at www.tneurodx.com

