T-NeuroDx Appoints Dr. Michael Reed as CEO to Drive Investment and Growth

T-Neuro Dx

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- T-NeuroDx , a pioneering company developing diagnostic tools for Alzheimer's disease using atypical immune cells, today announced the immediate appointment of Michael Reed, Ph.D., as its new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. The move is part of a strategic restructuring to attract investment as the company builds key partnerships and launches a seed funding round to commercialize its first clinical research product.Dr. Reed has been with T-NeuroDx for the past year, serving as the Chief Development Officer. He succeeds company founding CEO Kristina Trujillo, Ph.D., who will transition to the role of Vice President of Non-Dilutive Strategy.With over two decades of executive experience, Dr. Reed has a proven track record in diagnostics product development, commercialization, and strategic mergers and acquisitions“Mike’s depth in diagnostics innovation and commercialization, combined with his strategic eye for value creation, makes him the ideal leader to guide T-Neuro through its next phase of growth,” said Wayne Laslie COO and Board Member of T-NeuroDx. “His appointment marks a major step toward translating our breakthrough science into clinical reality.”Under Dr. Reed's leadership, T-NeuroDx will focus on fundraising efforts, accelerating its product development roadmap, expanding research and commercial collaborations, and advancing its primary biomarker toward FDA clearance as an Alzheimer’s diagnostic assay.“T-Neuro is doing the kind of science that truly matters—bridging biology, diagnostics, and massive clinical need at a moment when early Alzheimer's detection is more urgent than ever,” said Dr. Reed. “I’m honored to join this mission and help realize the company’s full potential.”Dr. Reed earned his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Adelaide and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the City of Hope Medical Center in Duarte, CA. His career includes over 25 years in executive leadership positions at Beckman Coulter, OraSure, and various startups. He also serves as a Team Lead for the NIH RADx program, and as a Business Advisor for Penn Health-Tech.About T-NeuroDxT-NeuroDx is a diagnostics company poised to disrupt the multi-billion-dollar Alzheimer's disease market. We are commercializing a breakthrough biomarker technology that addresses a critical unmet need for early and accurate diagnosis. Unlike existing methods that detect downstream markers such as amyloid and tau, our proprietary test identifies hiT cells, a dysfunctional population of T cells that are the first characterized initiating factor of the disease. This capability unlocks the potential for a paradigm shift in patient management and provides a vital tool to de-risk and accelerate therapeutic pipelines. T-NeuroDx is positioned to transform the standard of care for patients and create significant value and impact in the landscape of Alzheimer's drug development. For more information, please visit www.tneurodx.com , or contact info@tneurodx.com for investor or media inquiries.

