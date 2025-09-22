VSP BCI Troop B West - New Haven / Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5001615
RANK/TROOPER: Detective Trooper Ryan Normile
STATION: BCI Troop B West – New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2022 at approximately 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Osain Cross
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
VICTIM(S): (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual offenses or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 14, 2025, Detectives with the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred on September 16, 2022, in the town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed that Osain Cross, 32, of Shoreham, VT, had non-consensual sexual contact with an adult female. On September 22, 2025, Cross turned himself in to the Vermont State Police and he was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Cross was arraigned at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Ultimately, Cross was ordered to be held on $10,000 bail and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
