VSP BCI Troop B West - New Haven / Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5001615

RANK/TROOPER: Detective Trooper Ryan Normile

STATION: BCI Troop B West – New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 09/16/2022 at approximately 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: Osain Cross

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

VICTIM(S): (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual offenses or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 14, 2025, Detectives with the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault that occurred on September 16, 2022, in the town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed that Osain Cross, 32, of Shoreham, VT, had non-consensual sexual contact with an adult female. On September 22, 2025, Cross turned himself in to the Vermont State Police and he was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Cross was arraigned at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

Ultimately, Cross was ordered to be held on $10,000 bail and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.