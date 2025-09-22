Rabid Animals Confirmed in Three Counties; One Person, One Pet, and Two Cows Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Sept. 22, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a skunk and two raccoons have tested positive for rabies in separate incidents.

In Anderson County, the skunk that tested positive for rabies was found near Joyce Road and Ross Road in Liberty, S.C. Two cows were exposed and the investigation is ongoing.

In Charleston County, the raccoon that tested positive for rabies was found near Hale Street and Cornish Avenue, in Charleston, S.C. One person was exposed and was referred to their health care provider.

In Spartanburg County, the raccoon that tested positive for rabies was found near Virginia Avenue and Green Acres Street in Lyman, S.C. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The raccoons tested from Charleston and Spartanburg counties were submitted to DPH's laboratory Sept. 17, 2025, and were confirmed to have rabies Sept. 18, 2025. The skunk from Anderson County was submitted to DPH’s laboratory Sept. 18, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies Sept. 19, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with either raccoon, this skunk, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's 24-hour rabies reporting line at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Rabies is naturally present in wild animal populations in South Carolina. The current law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by the department and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Livestock are susceptible to rabies and all livestock for which there are USDA-approved rabies vaccinations should be vaccinated. Cattle and horses are the most frequently reported infected livestock species. Species for which licensed vaccines are not available (goat and swine), that have frequent contact with humans, or are considered valuable, should also be vaccinated. Contact your local livestock veterinarian to learn more.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind.” said Terri McCollister, DPH’s Rabies Program manager.

In 2025, the Charleston County raccoon is the seventh animal to test positive in that county, the skunk is the eighth animal to test positive for rabies in Anderson County, and the Spartanburg County raccoon is the third animal to test positive for rabies in that county. There have been 73 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, five of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Charleston County, three were in Anderson County, and one was in Spartanburg County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

