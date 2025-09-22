DPH Offers Free STD HIV Testing, Webinars During PrEP Awareness Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Sept. 22, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) will observe its sixth annual PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) Awareness Week by offering free HIV testing, PrEP educational webinars for providers and other activities, including visits to college campuses.

DPH’s statewide PrEP Awareness Week initiative aims to increase awareness among providers and the community regarding PrEP, a pill or injection that can help significantly decrease HIV infection if someone is exposed to the virus.

“PrEP Awareness Week helps increase knowledge about HIV testing and prevention,” said Tia Robinson, DPH’s PrEP and Clinical Services Manager. “Knowing your status is the first step toward protecting your health and preventing HIV.”

As part of PrEP Awareness Week, free and confidential sexually transmitted infection (STI) and HIV testing will be offered Sept. 30 at most local health departments. To make an appointment, call 1-855-472-3432 or schedule online using Web Chat.

DPH is also collaborating with several local community-based organizations to provide free and confidential HIV testing, PrEP counseling and resources, and PrEP gear on college campuses during the month of September.

For health care providers, and in partnership with the South Carolina AIDS Education & Training Center (AETC), DPH will offer the opportunity to earn up to seven free continuing education credits (Medical, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Social Work) via a Lunch & Learn webinar series throughout PrEP Awareness Week. The webinars will be held Monday through Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. This year's topics will include:

STI/HIV Screening & Prevention

PrEP & Adolescents

PrEP & Women

Injectable PrEP

DPH and AETC will also be holding a virtual Primary Care Summit for health care providers on Friday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information about additional free testing sites, college testing locations, and free virtual webinars, visit dph.sc.gov/PrEPweek.

For more information about STDs and locations that provide screenings throughout the year, call DPH’s HIV/STD Hotline at 1-800-322-AIDS (1-800-322-2437) or visit DPH’s website at dph.sc.gov/std.

