AB Global Promotes Marci Williamson to Director of Finance to Support Continued Growth and Financial Excellence

AB Global, The Gold Standard in Background Screening®, is proud to announce the promotion of Marci Williamson to Director of Finance.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global , The Gold Standard in Background Screening, is proud to announce the promotion of Marci Williamson to Director of Finance. This advancement reflects both Williamson’s exceptional contributions since joining the organization and the company’s rapid growth trajectory as it continues to expand its global footprint.Williamson first joined AB Global in May 2025 as Corporate Controller, bringing with her more than three decades of experience in accounting and financial management across both non-profit and for-profit sectors. In her new role as Director of Finance, she will oversee the company’s financial strategy, reporting, and operational alignment to ensure scalability, compliance, and long-term sustainability.“Marci has already proven herself as a key driver of our financial strength and operational efficiency,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle , CEO of AB Global. “Her promotion to Director of Finance is both a recognition of her outstanding leadership and a strategic step forward as we continue to scale. Marci’s expertise and vision will further elevate our Gold Standard commitment to clients, partners, and our team.”Prior to AB Global, Williamson served as Controller at National Exemption Service, LLC and spent nearly 15 years at The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation, where she served as Director of Finance and Human Resources, sat on the Executive Management Team, and contributed to the Investment Committee and Board of Trustees. Her diverse background in finance, HR, and strategic planning has made her a trusted voice at AB Global and a critical asset to its leadership team.“I am honored to step into the role of Director of Finance during such an exciting time of growth for AB Global,” said Williamson. “I look forward to continuing to build strong financial practices that support innovation, compliance, and the company’s mission to redefine excellence in background screening.”As AB Global continues to grow, Williamson’s leadership will be instrumental in guiding financial strategy, enhancing operational performance, and ensuring the company is positioned to meet the evolving needs of HR professionals worldwide.About AB GlobalAB Global sets the Gold Standard in Background Screening, delivering accurate, customized screens and verifications with a commitment to trust, transparency, and integrity. Serving organizations of all sizes, our team of FCRA-certified industry experts provides best-in-class compliance guidance and concierge-level client service.Through Screening University , AB Global empowers HR professionals with free, SHRM- and HRCI-accredited education. Leveraging advanced technology, innovative tools, seamless integrations, and a fully customizable platform, AB Global is redefining excellence in background screening on a global scale.

