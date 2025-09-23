INTOO Masterclass Wins Best Professional Development Innovation

Company’s Peak Performance Masterclass Wins in the 2025 Globee® Awards for Innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTOO is proud to announce it has been named a winner of the Silver Award in the 17th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Innovation, also known as the Golden Bridge Awards®. This prestigious awards program honors the world’s most innovative initiatives, products, services, and individuals driving meaningful change.

The Peak Performance Masterclass for Leaders was recognized in the category of Professional Development Innovation, demonstrating its commitment to forward-thinking workplace solutions and industry leadership.

The Masterclass, led by executive coach Eric Reiners, integrates insights from neuroscience and sports science to equip leaders with strategies for achieving peak performance without burnout. The program emphasizes sustained focus, productivity, and greater enjoyment of work. To date, INTOO has welcomed 1,152 registrations from leaders across 52 countries, with 96% rating the experience as “excellent” or “very good.” Notably, 81% of participants reported feeling more engaged with their employer after attending the session.

"This award is a testament to the power of investing in people,” said Mira Greenland, CRO at INTOO. “With the Peak Performance Masterclass, our goal is to help leaders reach their highest potential without sacrificing well-being, so they can achieve more while also finding greater fulfillment in their work. Innovation in professional development is about unlocking human potential sustainably, and we’re honored to play a role in shaping that future."

View the full list of winners here: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/winners/

The Globee® Awards for Innovation celebrate breakthrough achievements across all industries and organizational sizes.

“The winners of the 2025 Globee® Awards for Innovation embody what it means to challenge the status quo. Their bold ideas and breakthrough solutions are not just shaping industries — they’re shaping the future. We applaud their courage, creativity, and commitment to driving real-world impact.”

— San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards

Over 1,800 judges from around the world, representing a diverse array of industry experts, applied for the judging process. The judges are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/technology/judges/



About INTOO

INTOO is the career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions. It is also a founding member of Career Star Group’s global network of outplacement providers. We bring decades of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact. Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.