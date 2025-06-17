INTOO Well-Being Masterclass Awarded Gold Globee®

Gold Award Winner of 2025 Globee Awards for Achievement

Company’s Peak Performance Masterclass Wins in 10th Annual Globee® Awards for Achievement

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTOO is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of a Gold Award at the 10th Annual Globee® Awards for Achievement, a distinguished program honoring outstanding achievements in business by companies based in the United States. The Peak Performance Masterclass for Leaders was recognized in the category of Workplace Well-Being Solutions.

The Globee® Awards for Achievement celebrate organizations and teams demonstrating exceptional results, leadership, innovation, and impact across various business functions and industries. This recognition underscores INTOO’s commitment to excellence and continued success in leadership development.

The Peak Performance Masterclass, led by executive coach Eric Reiners, combines learnings from the latest neuroscience and sports science to help leaders develop sustained focus and productivity while increasing enjoyment of work. INTOO has had 1,152 class registrations from 52 countries, with 96% rating the session as “excellent” or “very good.” In addition, 81% of participants reported that their engagement with their employer increased because of the session.

“We’re honored to see the Peak Performance Masterclass recognized for the powerful impact it has on leaders around the world,” said Mira Greenland, INTOO’s Chief Revenue Officer. “By blending practical neuroscience with proven performance strategies, the Masterclass reflects what we aim for in all of our leadership and career development programming: learning experiences that not only inspire and motivate but also deliver meaningful, measurable results.”

“The 2025 winners of the Globee® Awards for Achievement reflect globally recognized standards of business success,” said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. “Their accomplishments highlight the impact of strategic leadership, innovation, and operational excellence.”

See the full list of 2025 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/achievement/winners/

ABOUT INTOO

INTOO is the career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions. It is also a founding member of Career Star Group’s global network of outplacement providers. We bring decades of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies worldwide.

ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (American Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Excellence (Customer), Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact (Women in Business). Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.



