INTOO Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

INTOO is Great Place To Work Certified for 2025-2026

Survey results show the HR services company's employees feel welcomed, trusted, and supported

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTOO is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at INTOO. This year, 87% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 30 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that INTOO stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Survey findings include:

• 94% of employees said that when you join the company, you’re made to feel welcome

• 94% of employees said that management trust people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders

• 94% of employees said people care about one another at INTOO

“Our survey findings highlight that trust is at the core of how we operate,” said Mira Greenland, Chief Revenue Officer at INTOO. “An overwhelming 94% of employees shared that management trusts them to do a good job without being micromanaged. By living these values internally, we not only reinforce a culture rooted in accountability and care, but also demonstrate the effectiveness of the same principles we help organizations adopt. It's a model that works—because we lead by example.”

“At INTOO, we believe that a workplace where people feel welcome and cared for is essential for long-term success,” says INTOO VP of Human Resources, John Torre. “This year’s survey results—where 94% of employees said they feel welcome and that people genuinely care about one another—reaffirm that we’re living up to our values. Our commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive environment ensures that every employee can thrive, just as we support our clients in helping their employees thrive through the services we deliver.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About INTOO

INTOO is the award-winning career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with decades of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies around the world. Our focus on personalized, one-on-one coaching and technology innovation enables organizations of all sizes to protect their employer brand throughout the employee lifecycle, with flexible solutions to enhance the candidate experience, employee and leadership growth, and workforce transition.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.