City of Hayward Launches Age-Friendly Paratransit Service with Onward’s New Text2Book Technology

Onward’s Text2Book service is reducing transportation barriers to life in our community and will enhance the HOP program management for vulnerable populations.” — Amy Cole-Bloom, Community Services Manager for the City of Hayward

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Hayward , in partnership with Onward , have partnered to launch Text2Book ordering software, a paratransit scheduling experience designed to improve transportation access for older adults and individuals with mobility challenges in the Hayward community, and Companion Rides Eligible HOP riders can now choose from three levels of transportation—Rideshare, Companion Rides, and Wheelchair-Accessible Vans (WAVs)—using Onward’s new SMS enabled Text2Book technology. Riders can book rides, check trip status and details, or cancel a rides via a link in their text messages.The program’s Text2Book feature has quickly gained traction with riders: 72.8% of all rideshare trips have been booked via text, demonstrating a strong preference for the new, mobile-first experience. The service does not require an app download or a password to remember, simply verifying a rider’s eligibility based on date of birth, greatly simplifying steps for older adults.Onward’s integrated platform also gives the HOP team a unified, data-driven view of transportation usage across all ride types—improving reporting, compliance, and long-term planning for paratransit operations.With the addition of Companion Rides, HOP Riders can now choose to connect with a trained, FTA-compliant Companion Driver who provides door-through-door assistance and supports individuals who need extra time or utilize mobility devices. Learn more about Companion Rides on our website.This launch builds on Onward’s trusted service across Alameda County, where it currently supports Alameda Health System, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, Center for Elders’ Independence, individual riders, and several senior living communities.Onward is not an enrollment partner for the Hayward HOP program—riders must first enroll with the City of Hayward to participate.Onward is nurturing community health - one ride, one visit, and one connection at a time. Partnering with Health Systems, Transit Agencies, PACE programs and more, we’re removing transportation barriers and ensuring that riders safely and comfortably reach their destinations. With a focus on personalized services Companion Rides, our Door-Through-Door assisted rides, are transforming how older adults and individuals with mild mobility challenges access essential services.Learn more at Onwardrides.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.