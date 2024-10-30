Onward Receives $2.3 Million NIH Grant to Scale Transportation Solutions for Older Adults

Funding will support research on the impact of Door-Through-Door rideshare for adults with mobility impairments and Alzheimer’s dementias.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onward Health inc., a leading provider of Door-Through-Door transportation solutions for older adults and individuals with mobility and cognitive impairments, is proud to announce the receipt of a $2.3 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), an institute within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to fund a two-year research project. The study will advance Onward’s ongoing efforts to advance safe, culturally competent, and accessible transportation solutions for older adults and individuals requiring extra support.The awarded NIH SBIR grant will be utilized to conduct a rigorous clinical study aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of Onward’s purpose built transportation solution. The study will focus on measuring the impact of Onward’s services on the health, well-being, and quality of life of older adults, particularly those with Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias, and other age-related health conditions, who require accessible transportation to essential health appointments. By providing a tailored transportation experience designed to address the needs of those with mobility challenges and cognitive impairments, Onward Health is committed to supporting older adults and their caregivers in maintaining a good quality of life.“Receiving this NIH SBIR grant is an incredible honor and a testament to the critical need for specialized transportation solutions for our aging population,” said Kim Petty , CEO of Onward Health, Inc. “This funding allows us to build on our mission of ‘Nurturing well-being - one visit, one connection, one ride at a time’ and take meaningful steps towards building tech-enabled transportation that enhances the quality of life for seniors. This grant also accelerates our ability to expand to new communities and partner with transit agencies and healthcare organizations across the country, bringing Onward's services to those who need it most.”By addressing the critical need for reliable transportation for individuals with cognitive impairments, this research has the potential to improve both healthcare outcomes and quality of life for a growing population of older adults. The funds will also help advance Onward’s matching algorithm, ensuring riders are connected with drivers who can support their unique needs while scaling the solution to new geographies. The outcomes of this research have the potential to reshape how transportation is provided for vulnerable populations and to influence policy and practice in both healthcare organizations and communities.Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute On Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number: R44AG085945. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the author and does not necessarily represent the official views of NIH.About OnwardOnward is nurturing community health - one ride, one visit, and one connection at a time. Partnering with Health Systems, Transit Agencies, PACE programs and more, we’re removing transportation barriers and ensuring that riders safely and comfortably reach their destinations. With a focus on personalized services Companion Rides, our Door-Through-Door assisted rides, are transforming how older adults and individuals with mobility challenges access essential services. Learn more at www.onwardrides.com About the National Institutes of Health (NIH)NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases.The National Institute on Aging (NIA) leads a broad scientific effort to understand the nature of aging and to extend our healthy, active years of life. NIA is the primary federal agency supporting and conducting Alzheimer's disease research.The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs are key parts of NIH's mission to turn discovery into health. These programs set aside $1.3 billion in non-dilutive funding every year to support research and development with strong potential for commercial impact.

