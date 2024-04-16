Onward Partners with HonorHealth to Remove Transportation Barriers to Care in Arizona
Companion Rides Now Available in the Greater Phoenix Metro
Access to healthcare should not be determined by one's ability to own and drive a vehicle.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onward, a leading provider of Door-Through-Door™ transportation services, is proud to announce its partnership with HonorHealth in Arizona. The partnership will expand Onward’s mission to remove transportation barriers to health, supporting the Greater Phoenix Metro, serving Maricopa and Pinal counties with Companion Rides.
In the United States, over 5 million people miss or delay medical care annually due to a lack of transportation. Transportation barriers are greater for disabled individuals and older adults, Arizona ranks 12th in the nation for the percent of adults over 65.
The partnership with HonorHealth will help care teams access the most appropriate mode of transportation based on a patient’s condition. Onward’s platform will coordinate all levels of healthcare transportation (excluding fixed wing and helicopter) into one easy ordering tool, enhancing efficiency and enabling patients to access care promptly. Care teams coordinating patient transportation at all six HonorHealth hospitals and 70+ clinics, will be supported with intuitive scheduling tools, Companion Rides, and a coordinated network of transportation providers.
Onward's signature service, Companion Rides™, is a Door-Throug-Door™ rideshare alternative catering to individuals who need a little extra assistance. Powered by “Companion Drivers,” Onward’s team of specialty drivers are trained to assist riders with navigating stairs, curbs, folding wheelchairs and walkers, and more. The team has completed more than 60,000 rides since 2021.
"Access to healthcare should not be determined by one's ability to own and drive a vehicle.” says Kim Petty, CEO and Co-Founder. “Onward's expansion into Phoenix reaffirms our commitment to bridging the gap between transportation and health, promoting a healthier community."
The introduction of Companion Rides supports the Greater Phoenix Metro and underscores the company's dedication to providing flexible and innovative solutions for older adults and individuals facing mobility barriers. The service is available for individuals not affiliated with HonorHealth and can be scheduled online or in the Onward app.
In conjunction with this expansion, Onward is seeking dedicated and compassionate Companion Drivers in the Phoenix area. Interested individuals can apply here. By becoming a Companion Driver, individuals can contribute to breaking down transportation barriers to health and making a positive impact in the lives of local seniors and other riders in need.
For more information about OnwardRides.com and its innovative Companion Rides, please visit https://www.onwardrides.com.
