Guinness World Records: Marco Casula to Present Over 100 Tiramisu Variations in Fort Lauderdale

FORTLAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This is more than just an event. It’s the story of a man who transformed passion into strength and cooking into a universal language.The spotlight is on Marco Casula, an Italian chef who came to America chasing a dream — and now he’s ready to make history. His mission: to turn tiramisù, the dessert that connects him to his roots and family traditions, into a Guinness World Record.Today, Marco is the only chef in America able to create more than 50 different versions of tiramisù. But on October 24, 2025, at Café del Mar in Fort Lauderdale, he will attempt something extraordinary: the Guinness World Records for the largest number of tiramisù variations ever made.On that day, more than 100 unique recipes will be showcased — the result of creativity, determination, and a personal motto that drives Marco every day:“Never give up.”For Marco, tiramisù is more than a dessert. It’s a bridge between cultures, a message of hope, and an invitation to believe in your dreams. “Every time I prepare a tiramisù, I’m not just making a dessert. I’m creating an emotion that speaks of love, memory, and the future,” he says.On October 24, the Guinness World Records attempt will not only celebrate Italian tradition but also deliver an inspiring message: passion and perseverance can turn challenges into milestones.📌 Event: Guinness World Records – Largest Number of Tiramisu Variations📍 Venue: Café del Mar, 101 S Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL📅 Date: October 24, 2025 – 6:00 PMPress Contact📧 record@theworldoftiramisu.com

