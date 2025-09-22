Luxury NYC Real Estate Firm Collaborates with InterContinental Hotels to Serve Global Buyers – Featured on Yahoo News

Founder & President of MBRE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE), a woman-owned, award-winning real estate brokerage in New York City, has collaborated with InterContinental Hotels NYC to create a seamless pathway from hotel stay to homeownership for global luxury travelers. The partnership, recently featured on Yahoo News, marks a new chapter in the convergence of hospitality and real estate for Manhattan Boutique Real Estate highlighting the services during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).This collaboration introduces concierge-level property access for international visitors staying at InterContinental Hotels, offering them a curated view of Manhattan’s most desirable residences — guided by one of the city’s most trusted boutique brokerages.“This collaboration brings the hotel experience full circle—from luxury stay to long-term lifestyle investment,” said Joan Brothers, Founder & President of MBRE. “Our clients want privacy, precision, and personalized attention. Now they can access that right from their hotel suite.”What the Collaborative Offers:• Private real estate consultations for hotel guests• Exclusive property tours coordinated through InterContinental’s concierge team• Tailored investment guidance for international buyers and global executivesA Global Approach to Real EstateAs post-COVID tourism surges and foreign investment rebounds, MBRE is bridging the gap between luxury hospitality and high-end property services. With clients from over 50 countries and $500M+ in global transactions, MBRE is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of discerning, international buyers looking to invest in Manhattan’s prime real estate.Recent RecognitionThis announcement follows MBRE’s recent induction into the Manhattan Business Hall of Fame and receipt of the 2025 Best of Manhattan Award, affirming its commitment to excellence in boutique service and real estate innovation.About Manhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE).MBRE is a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE) offering full-service residential and commercial real estate throughout New York City. Known for its concierge approach and international clientele, MBRE blends market expertise with personalized attention.

