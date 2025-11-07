Joan Brothers Named #8 Among the Top 10 Visionary Leaders Transforming the GCC Region in 2025

Leadership today is about vision and responsibility. The GCC region represents the world’s future. I’m honored to support clients who share that forward-thinking spirit.” — Joan Brothers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joan Brothers , Founder and CEO of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE), has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Visionary Leaders Transforming the GCC Region in 2025 , honoring her impact in bridging the global real estate markets of New York, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi through innovation, trust, and cross-border collaboration.Joan’s leadership reflects a new era of global business — one driven by purpose and authenticity. As the head of a women-owned international real estate advisory firm, she has built MBRE into a respected name across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, with expertise spanning brokerage, investment consulting, and marketing strategy.“Leadership today is about vision and responsibility,” said Joan Brothers, Founder and CEO of MBRE. “The GCC region represents the world’s future — diverse, dynamic, and globally connected. I’m honored to support clients who share that forward-thinking spirit.”MBRE’s presence in the GCC continues to expand, offering real estate advisory services that connect investors, corporations, and family offices to premium property opportunities in Manhattan and other key global markets.Beyond business, Joan Brothers is a committed advocate for women in leadership. Her company is part of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses (GS10KSB) program and she mentors female entrepreneurs through The Acceleration Project (TAP). Additionally, she serves as Co-Head of Development for the UN Hospitality Committee (HCUND), advancing global friendship through cultural exchange and philanthropy.About Joan BrothersJoan Brothers is the Founder and CEO of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE), a woman-owned, full-service real estate advisory and brokerage firm based in New York City. She has more than 20 years of experience guiding clients across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East in investment, portfolio expansion, and strategic marketing. Joan also serves in global leadership and philanthropic roles, mentoring emerging entrepreneurs and fostering international partnerships.About Manhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE)Manhattan Boutique Real Estate is a New York–based, woman-owned global advisory firm providing brokerage, marketing, and investment consulting services. MBRE connects clients with exclusive real estate opportunities across New York, the GCC, Europe, and Asia, built on a foundation of trust, discretion, and long-term relationships.

