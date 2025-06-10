Manhattan Boutique Real Estate's Collab with InterContinental Hotels NYC in a Branding Partners Personalized Approach

This collaboration reflects MBRE's standing as a trusted advisor in luxury real estate, not just for individual buyers but also for global brands.” — Joan Brothers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE), with the founder having over 25 plus years of experience serving high-net-worth clients, has been selected as a branding partner – personalize approach to buying, selling and investing by InterContinental Hotels in New York City by Guest Services Worldwide. This collaboration highlights MBRE's reputation for discretion, market expertise, and highly personalized service-key qualities that were featured in a recent March 2025 LinkedIn article. Recognized for its tailored approach, MBRE provides strategic real estate solutions to international investors, corporate clients, and high-end buyers navigating Manhattan's competitive market. Its ability to anticipate client needs and deliver seamless transactions made it the ideal partner for InterContinental Hotels, a brand synonymous with luxury and exclusivity."Our clients expect the highest level of professionalism, market knowledge, and personal attention-values that align perfectly with InterContinental Hotels," said Joan Brothers, Founder of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate. "This collaboration reflects MBRE's standing as a trusted advisor in luxury real estate, not just for individual buyers but also for global brands."InterContinental Hotels, renowned for its refined hospitality, sought a real estate partner that embodies the same dedication to excellence. Through this collaboration, MBRE will provide its expertise to the hotel's elite clientele, ensuring a seamless experience for those seeking premier properties in New York City.With this latest collaboration, MBRE further cements its position as a leader in high-end real estate, offering an unparalleled blend of professionalism, market insight, and bespoke service.For more information about Manhattan Boutique Real Estate, visit mbreny.com or Joan Brothers at jb@mbreny.comAbout Manhattan Boutique Real EstateManhattan Boutique Real Estate is a full-service luxury brokerage specializing in residential and commercial properties in New York City. With over three decades of experience, MBRE is known for its discretion, market expertise, and highly personalized service, catering to high-net-worth individuals, investors, and corporate clients worldwide.

