USHBC Commends Senator Cruz’s Role in Safeguarding Free Speech

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) for his influential role in championing free speech, a principle underscored by Jimmy Kimmel’s return to the air. His leadership and stance reinforces the essential balance between government, media, and the constitutional freedoms that bind us together. Javier Palomarez , CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), issued the following statement:“As the leading advocate for America’s small business community, we lean on the media as a critical component of the national dialogue. Our entrepreneurs and communities depend on open channels to express ideas, share perspectives, and safeguard the spaces that protect our First Amendment rights. Senator Cruz’s support of these principles underscores the importance of maintaining a public square where all voices can be heard, challenged, and respected. Regardless of where you stand on the political spectrum, no opinion is more American than another. We all deserve a platform and a voice.”The USHBC affirms that when leaders and institutions safeguard the public square, whether on Capitol Hill or through our nation’s airwaves, they strengthen the democracy that entrepreneurs, workers, and families depend on. We commend Senator Cruz for his role in ensuring that these spaces remain vibrant, inclusive, and true to their purpose.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

