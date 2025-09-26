Recruiting for Good Sponsors 'A Sweet Day in LA' 3 Parties in 1 Day on Saturday

Attend The Sweetest Party for Foodies on Montana Avenue Saturday September 27th, 2025 at 8am Rewarding Oatmeal Pancakes www.ASweetDayinLA.com Attend to Appreciate Today! Second party is at 10 am Sweet Women Party and Drink for GOOD! Rewarding gift cards for Kreation Kafe; meet on corner of 11th and Montana. women enter drawing to win gift cards from the sweetest beauty services and shops on Montana Ave. Meet 11th and Montana Avenue Third party is at 1pm, Women Love to Party in Tuscany; celebrate the best at Rangoni Firenze; women enter drawing to win Tuscany Treats, Italian Handbag, and painting by Lori Pollack artist "who will present her painting in person. www.Love toPartyinTuscany.com Love to Celebrate Women, Party and Support Girls Too? The Sweetest Club is Made for You www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com Recruiting is Celebrating Launch of The Beauty Foodie Club with 3 days of Parties. visit www.3daystoParty.com Made just for You!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals; and generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Parties, Gigs for Girls, and The Beauty Foodie social Club.

Love to Celebrate Women and Party for Good? Attend the sweetest parties made just for you!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to self-fund Girls Design Tomorrow™; meaningful parties, and The Beauty Foodie Social Club to make a lasting difference.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring ' A Sweet Day in LA ;' celebrating launching 'The Beauty Foodie Club ' with 3 Sweet Parties on Montana Avenue; Saturday, September 27th, 2025.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "To attend and enjoy treats at any parties; attendees need to bring a book that made a difference in their life; and exchange the book with some else at the party."3 Sweet PartiesFirst party is at 8am for 1st 25 sweet and talented adults and kids (accompanied by parent or grandparent); enjoy oatmeal pancakes at Breakfast by Salt's Cure 714 Montana Avenue (1 treat per attendee, who brings a book).Second party is at 10 am meet at corner of 11th and Montana avenue; rewarding gift cards for Kreation Kafe (women enter drawing to win gift cards from the sweetest beauty services and shops on Montana Avenue).Third party is at 1pm, Women Love to Party in Tuscany, at Rangoni Firenze (1510 Montana Avenue); women enter drawing to win Tuscany Treats, Italian Handbag, and painting by Lori Pollack artist "who will present her painting in person.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Love to Party for Good and Celebrate Women Too? Attend 3 Sweet Parties Made Just for You! AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program for talented kids) and Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!"We teach 3rd grade girls fulfillment through The Sweetest Gigs by the time they are in middle school; they are confident, self-aware, and striving for leadership positions!"In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs (and Girls Design Tomorrow™), Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3-Year-Treats; Beauty Foodie Club Memberships, Fine Dining, and Luxury Shopping www.The3YearTreats.com Made Just for You!Are you 30+ live on the Westside and work in LA; The beauty Foodie Social Club is made just for you to enjoy the sweetest beauty and foodie treats to enjoy, share with girlfriends, or gift. Members earn $3,000 in gift cards to mix and match their favorite beauty provider (salon, spa, studio or wellness) and foodie (coffee, chocolate, smoothie shop, or fine restaurants in LA) treats. To Learn More Visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com Made Just for You!"To become a member 1st, attend any one of our sweet celebrations on the Westside www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!"To Celebrate launch of The Beauty Foodie Club; Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the sweetest parties. "Love to Party for Good and Celebrate Women Too? Attend www.3daystoParty.com Made Just for You

