MOR Consulting Group™ to Spotlight Hidden Rules of Business Growth at WBE Canada’s 2025 National Conference
Charlene Currie, MBA, PMP, to present The Hidden Rules of Business Growth at WBE Canada’s 2025 National Conference in Toronto.
On November 12 at 1:40 p.m., President Charlene Currie, MBA, PMP, will present The Hidden Rules of Business Growth: Strategies to Sustainably Grow Your Business. Drawing on over two decades advising Fortune 500s, Currie will be joined by seasoned leaders sharing hard-earned lessons from scaling their businesses to six and seven figures.
By the end of this session, attendees will walk away with strategies to strengthen their influence, create sustainable growth, position their business for long-term success, and R.I.S.E. (Reclaim Influence, Stand Empowered).
Additionally, as part of the conference, attendees who visit the MOR Consulting Group™ booth will receive a complimentary copy of the firm’s newly released white paper on the hidden risks of organizational restructures with expanded accountabilities, along with other exclusive materials. The booth location and map will be shared by October 17, 2025.
Conference attendees are encouraged to join the session, visit the MOR booth, and connect directly with Charlene Currie and her team to discover how your organization can jumpstart the new year with momentum.
About MOR Consulting Group™
MOR Consulting Group™ is a WBE-certified, vertically integrated management consulting firm serving North America. We partner with public sector (B2G) and private sector (B2B) organizations to fix what’s broken and scale what’s working, delivering results-focused advisory, strategic execution, and scalable performance. Our expertise includes enterprise transformation, risk advisory, workforce alignment, and procurement strategy.
