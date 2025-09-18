MOR Consulting Group™ Receives City of Vaughan Grant to Fuel Growth

Charlene Currie, President of MOR Consulting Group™, recognized by the City of Vaughan for scaling with purpose and driving enterprise growth. MOR Consulting Group™ logo. A WBE-certified strategic consulting firm serving North America.

MOR Consulting Group™ awarded City of Vaughan grant, strengthening its position as a WBE-certified leader in management consulting.

This important recognition from the City of Vaughan reflects what scaling with purpose means for MOR Consulting Group™ and underscores our role as a catalyst for enterprise growth and economic impact.” — Charlene Currie, President, MOR Consulting Group™

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOR Consulting Group™ , a WBE-certified management consulting firm , has been awarded a business grant by the Vaughan Business and Entrepreneurship Centre (VBEC), part of the City of Vaughan’s Economic Development department. This recognition supports the firm’s continued efforts to scale its operations, expand market reach, and deliver impact across public and private sector clients."This milestone affirms the discipline and intention behind how we've built MOR Consulting Group™,” said Charlene Currie, President. “We are scaling to transform how organizations fix what’s broken, scale what’s working, and accelerate performance. The City of Vaughan’s support sends a strong message about the role of diverse-owned firms in driving sustainable economic advancement. It’s not just a win for us. It’s a signal that inclusive growth is a strategic priority.”The City of Vaughan’s economic development initiatives are designed to strengthen local business ecosystems. MOR Consulting Group™ was selected based on its demonstrated growth trajectory.This funding will enable MOR Consulting Group™ to accelerate targeted business development initiatives that broaden its market reach.Read the full release About MOR Consulting Group™MOR Consulting Group™ is a WBE-certified, vertically integrated management consulting firm serving North America. We partner with public sector (B2G) and private sector (B2B) organizations to fix what’s broken and scale what’s working, delivering results-focused advisory, strategic execution, and scalable performance. Our expertise includes enterprise transformation, risk advisory, workforce strategy, and procurement strategy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.