The MOR Strategic Edge Launches to Cut Through Corporate Noise and Expose What’s Really Holding Organizations Back.

The MOR Strategic Edge™ is a bold new thought leadership platform by MOR Consulting Group™. It's built to expose what’s broken and deliver unapologetic insight that drives results.

MOR Consulting Group™ is a WBE-certified strategic consulting firm serving public and private sector clients across North America.

The MOR Strategic Edge™ exposes what performative strategy misses: sharp insight, real risk, and the clarity organizations need to accelerate performance.

We didn’t create The MOR Strategic Edge™ for clicks. We created it because so many organizations are drowning in performative strategy. The MOR Strategic Edge™ delivers what's needed to drive results.”
— Charlene Currie, President, MOR Consulting Group™
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOR Consulting Group™ has launched a bold new thought leadership platform that exposes what’s dragging performance down and delivers unapologetic insight executives actually need.

“We didn’t create The MOR Strategic Edge™ for clicks. We created it because too many organizations are drowning in performative strategy: flashy reports, recycled playbooks, and optics over outcomes,” said Charlene Currie, President of MOR Consulting Group™. “This platform is about exposing what’s really holding performance back, calling out what's broken, and spotlighting what works. It’s the clarity leaders need and the lens they’ve been missing."

The MOR Strategic Edge™ reflects the voice and ethos of MOR Consulting Group™: a WBE-certified, vertically integrated strategy firm known for clarity, candor, and execution. It’s where complex truths are stripped down to what matters so organizations can stop spinning and start executing.

Featured content includes The Dangerous Myth of Succession Planning: What Your Pipeline Isn’t Telling You. It’s a sharp dismantling of corporate groupthink around talent pipelines. Each article challenges the status quo with executive-level insight into operational realities most commentary avoids or flat out ignores.


About The MOR Strategic Edge™
The MOR Strategic Edge™ is a thought leadership platform built by MOR Consulting Group™ to expose what’s broken, elevate what works, and deliver sharp, unapologetic insights organizations actually need. It’s where clarity meets action. That’s why MOR Consulting Group™ clients never rebuild the same.

About MOR Consulting Group™
MOR Consulting Group™ is a WBE-certified, vertically integrated strategic consulting firm serving clients across North America. We deliver bold solutions in operational strategy, procurement, workforce transformation, risk advisory, and complex organizational change. Our reputation is built on clarity, candor, and execution. We fix what’s broken and scale what’s working, delivering results that move the needle and accelerate organizational performance.

