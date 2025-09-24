WEALTH UNTOLD to Premiere in North America at the Newport Beach Film Festival

Julie Robinson diving at South Water Caye in Belize.

Feature documentary selected for the Festival’s environmental showcase, screening October 21 with filmmaker Q&A.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eclectic Aspirations is proud to announce that WEALTH UNTOLD, a powerful new documentary spotlighting a multigenerational network of women leaders protecting Belize’s world-renowned barrier reef and the livelihoods it supports, will premiere in North America at the 26th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival in Southern California.The film will screen on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. (local time) at Regal Edwards Big Newport as part of the Festival’s environmental documentary showcase. Audiences will experience WEALTH UNTOLD on the big screen, presented in stunning 4K projection with immersive surround sound, followed by a post-screening Q&A with the filmmakers. Tickets and details are available at https://watch.wealthuntoldfilm.com/newport-beach Crafted over four years by a dedicated team of independent filmmakers and ocean advocates, WEALTH UNTOLD had its World Premiere on opening day of the 17th edition of the Belize International Film Festival in November 2024. The film’s International Premiere followed in June 2025 at the third United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, marking its first in-person screening outside Belize.“We’re excited to screen WEALTH UNTOLD at the Newport Beach Film Festival, one of the most established film festivals on the U.S. West Coast,” said director/producer Eladio Arvelo. “We are grateful for the opportunity to present our North American Premiere in our home base of Southern California, and hope the film will resonate not only with local audiences but with viewers everywhere who care about our oceans and the communities that depend on them.”The film is following a two-pronged release strategy. In addition to traditional distribution via film festivals, television broadcasts, and future availability on streaming platforms, WEALTH UNTOLD is engaging worldwide audiences through grassroots partnerships with aligned organizations, academic institutions, and thematically relevant conferences.Eclectic Aspirations welcomes collaboration with mission-aligned partners committed to preserving our global marine environment. To host a screening or learn more about how your organization can leverage this inspiring documentary, please visit the film’s official website at https://wealthuntoldfilm.com About Eclectic AspirationsEclectic Aspirations LLC is a nonfiction film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit https://eclecticaspirations.com Media ContactEclectic Aspirations LLCpress@eclecticaspirations.com

