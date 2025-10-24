WEALTH UNTOLD to Screen at the Gulf and Caribbean Fisheries Institute Conference

School of fish at Hol Chan Marine Reserve in Belize.

Feature documentary continues its world tour with a special screening in Cartagena, Colombia.

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eclectic Aspirations is pleased to announce that WEALTH UNTOLD, a powerful new documentary spotlighting a multigenerational network of women leaders working to protect Belize’s world-renowned barrier reef and the livelihoods it supports, will screen during the 78th annual meeting of the Gulf and Caribbean Fisheries Institute (GCFI) in Cartagena, Colombia.The film will be shown on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. (local time) in Salón Arcos at Hotel Caribe, as part of this year’s GCFI Conference. Crafted over four years by a dedicated team of independent filmmakers and ocean advocates, WEALTH UNTOLD has previously screened at the Belize International Film Festival (World Premiere, November 2024), the United Nations Ocean Conference (International Premiere, June 2025), and the Newport Beach Film Festival (North American Premiere, October 2025).Founded in 1947, the Gulf and Caribbean Fisheries Institute promotes the exchange of information on the use and management of marine resources throughout the Gulf and Caribbean Region, including Belize. Several film participants and organizations featured in WEALTH UNTOLD are actively engaged with GCFI’s ongoing initiatives.“We’re excited to screen WEALTH UNTOLD at this year’s GCFI conference,” said producer Philip Karp. “We shared an extended production trailer at the GCFI conference in Destin, Florida, in 2022 and received very positive feedback. It’s a privilege to return with the completed film this year. At a time when marine ecosystems face mounting threats from both natural and human pressures, it’s vital to share stories of hope and highlight the people and organizations working tirelessly to protect our ocean.”The film is following a two-pronged release strategy. In addition to traditional distribution via film festivals, television broadcasts, and future availability on streaming platforms, WEALTH UNTOLD is engaging worldwide audiences through grassroots partnerships with aligned organizations, academic institutions, and thematically relevant conferences.Eclectic Aspirations welcomes collaboration with mission-aligned partners committed to preserving our global marine environment. To host a screening or learn more about how your organization can leverage this inspiring documentary, please visit the film’s official website at https://wealthuntoldfilm.com About Eclectic AspirationsEclectic Aspirations LLC is a nonfiction film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company’s award-winning films, visit https://eclecticaspirations.com Media ContactEclectic Aspirations LLCpress@eclecticaspirations.com

