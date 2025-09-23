Leading Animal Sanctuary Welcomes New Executive Director Amid Turbulent Economic Landscape

Sam, the new Executive Director of CAS, with Milton.

Sam Moon brings 15 years of visionary leadership in the nonprofit sector to their new position at Catskill Animal Sanctuary.

SAUGERTIES, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catskill Animal Sanctuary (CAS), one of the world’s leading animal sanctuaries, announced today that Sam Moon (they/them) has been appointed as their new Executive Director. Moon’s appointment comes as the broader nonprofit sector navigates a turbulent economic landscape. Inflation and market volatility have made donors less flexible and more cautious about giving, factors that further underscore the need for strong, mission-driven leadership. Moon is set to helm the 120-acre refuge in New York’s Hudson Valley and guide efforts to rescue farmed animals and advocate for compassionate living, building on CAS’s 24-year legacy of “radical kindness,” education, and resilience through challenging times.

Moon brings over 15 years of experience transforming mission-driven organizations through strategic, values-based leadership. Moon has previously held pivotal leadership roles at Animal Outlook (a national animal advocacy organization) and at the NYU School of Law’s Center for Human Rights and Global Justice, demonstrating a career-long commitment to fighting injustice in its many forms. Their experience spanning animal rights, environmental justice, and human rights equips Moon with a unique perspective that will benefit CAS during these challenging times.

“As Catskill Animal Sanctuary steps into its next 25 years, I’m deeply honored to help lead this new chapter. I’m inspired by the passion of our staff and moved by the dedication of our supporters who believe, as I do, that compassion can shape a more just world,” said the incoming Executive Director. “Sanctuaries like CAS don’t just protect animals; they help reimagine our relationship with all beings. We challenge the way society sees farmed animals. We tell their stories. We offer hope. And we stand as a living example of what a kind world can look like for everyone. In many ways, we are a sanctuary for all.”

A lifelong advocate for animal rights, Moon has been vegan for many years and has devoted countless hours to animal rescue and foster work. Their personal philosophy aligns deeply with CAS’s core values, and CAS is confident that Moon’s unique blend of strategy and heart will energize the Sanctuary’s outreach, education, and rescue programs at a time when public awareness of farmed animal welfare, and the urgency of climate and food system issues, continues to grow.

“We’ve found a leader in Sam whose values are deeply aligned with the heart of Catskill Animal Sanctuary,” said Michelle Alvarez, Chair of the CAS Board of Directors. “Their unwavering dedication to justice makes them uniquely equipped to guide CAS through this pivotal moment. As we face new challenges in the animal protection movement, I’m confident that Sam will carry forward our legacy with the courage and compassion we need.”

About Catskill Animal Sanctuary

Founded in 2001, Catskill Animal Sanctuary is a nonprofit, 120-acre refuge in New York’s Hudson Valley. It is home to over 150 farmed animal residents across ten different species. In addition to direct animal aid, the Sanctuary offers on-site tours and educational programs that advocate veganism as the very best way to end animal suffering, improve human health, and heal an ailing planet. For more information, visit casanctuary.org.

