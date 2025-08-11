Longtime Nonprofit Leader Joins Catskill Animal Sanctuary Amid Leadership Transition

Jacob with Anya, a Holstein cow rescued from a dairy farm in 2022. Hermione, longtime CAS resident

Jacob Goings brings decades of nonprofit advocacy and leadership to key role as Senior Director of Development & Communications.

SAUGERTIES, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catskill Animal Sanctuary (CAS), one of the nation’s leading institutions for farmed animal rescue and vegan advocacy, has appointed Jacob Goings as its new Senior Director of Development & Communications. Goings steps into the role amid a pivotal leadership transition, as CAS prepares for its next chapter following the retirement of visionary founder Kathy Stevens, and during rising operational costs and economic uncertainty.

Goings officially joined the CAS team on July 28th, in a strategic position that oversees the Sanctuary’s storytelling, fundraising, and outreach efforts. He comes to CAS with over 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, and a deep-rooted commitment to compassion and justice. He has dedicated his career to supporting vulnerable communities, including children with disabilities, survivors of domestic violence, and senior animals. He most recently served at a senior dog sanctuary in Nashville, Tennessee, where he led successful fundraising and communication campaigns to support end-of-life care for abandoned animals. His passion for building a more compassionate world, and his lifelong love for animals, make the transition to Catskill Animal Sanctuary a natural next step.

“What brought me to Catskill Animal Sanctuary is the belief that compassion is the first step toward justice,” said Jacob Goings. “Every animal has a story that matters. My role is to help share those stories in ways that open hearts, shift perspectives, and move people to act."

Catskill Animal Sanctuary is one of the country’s most respected sanctuaries for farmed animals, offering refuge to animals rescued from cruelty while educating the public about the incredible impact of vegan lifestyles. Over two decades, the organization has provided lifelong sanctuary to thousands of animals and inspired countless people to rethink their relationships with animals.

Goings joins CAS as it prepares to welcome a new Executive Director this fall, following the departure of Stevens, who retired this summer after nearly 25 years of transformative leadership. Under Stevens, CAS became a national leader in rescue, advocacy, and ethical education.

The communications and development team is tasked with expanding the Sanctuary’s reach, deepening donor engagement, and elevating the voices of animals whose stories can shift culture.

About Catskill Animal Sanctuary

Founded in 2001, Catskill Animal Sanctuary is a nonprofit, 120-acre refuge in New York’s Hudson Valley. It is home to over 150 farmed animal residents across ten different species. In addition to direct animal aid, the Sanctuary offers on-site tours and educational programs that advocate veganism as the very best way to end animal suffering, improve human health, and heal an ailing planet. For more information, visit casanctuary.org.

