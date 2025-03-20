Catskill Animal Sanctuary, Leader in Animal Advocacy and Education, Announces Retirement of Founder Kathy Stevens

Over 5,000 lives saved, countless hearts changed, and a profound impact for farmed animals around the country.

SAUGERTIES, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since that snowy day in January 2001, when a tiny pony named Dino, the sole survivor of a horrific barn fire, stepped onto the grounds of the newly founded Catskill Animal Sanctuary, Kathy Stevens has provided a safe and loving home for thousands of animals rescued from cruelty, abandonment, and the farming industry. Over 24 years, she has also built a beautiful community–a place where devoted caretakers, generous supporters, and vulnerable animals such as old blind horses, sheep recovering from prolonged starvation, and pigs locked in a closet and left to die, find healing, friendship and love. More than just a sanctuary, CAS is a living revolution, a standing testament to Kathy's unwavering belief in a compassionate world for all beings.

For almost a quarter century, Kathy’s visionary leadership has made CAS a unique force in animal advocacy, defined by its game-changing educational programming, a gentle approach to vegan activism, and a remarkable “underfoot” program. Programs have included a day camp for children; a robust vegan cooking program that empowered aspiring vegans with the skills to make the switch, and a school partnership that delivers curriculum “straight from the pasture” to children around the country. The Underfoots, meanwhile, are a free-roaming menagerie that has included goats, sheep, turkeys, pigs, two mammoth cows, and an arthritic donkey. The program empowers animals with autonomy: prioritizing their happiness over practicality is a reflection of all that CAS stands for.

But Kathy’s impact also reaches far beyond CAS grounds. As an author, advocate, and public speaker, she has inspired thousands to embrace compassionate lifestyles, and her iconic “Break All the Rules” sanctuary tours draw laughter, tears, and passionate commitments to veganism. And while her retirement marks the end of an era, her vision will continue to guide CAS as it moves forward with the same relentless dedication to spreading kindness, saving lives, and building a more just future for all beings.

“I’m proud that we’ve always tried to lead with kindness and encouragement,” Kathy explained. “Our motto, ‘Love Spoken Here,’ describes both what we do and how we do it, and in an era when it feels tough to hold on to hope, I still believe in the power of love to change the world. I can’t wait to support the next generation of visionary leaders as they build on what we’ve begun.”

To learn more about animal justice, the work of Catskill Animal Sanctuary, or to donate in support of our life-saving rescues, please visit https://casanctuary.org/. Stay in touch to hear the voices of the animals that call CAS home!

Transition, Leadership Plans, and Next Steps:

• Interim Leadership: General Manager Colleen Schropfer is overseeing daily operations, alongside our dedicated staff and Board of Directors.

• Executive Director Search: The Board, with Kathy on the Search Committee, is leading a thorough search for a passionate leader to spearhead the future of the mission.

• Kathy’s Ongoing Involvement: While stepping away from daily operations, Kathy will stay connected through visits, special events, and consulting as needed.

• Community Support: Support CAS by donating, volunteering, sponsoring animals, and spreading the word. Keep an out for our new Love Spoken Here Legacy Campaign featuring first person stories from the animals of CAS launching this spring.

• Stay Updated: Follow CAS on social media and sign up for email newsletters for leadership transition updates.

About Catskill Animal Sanctuary:

Founded in 2001, Catskill Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit, 115-acre refuge in New York's Hudson Valley. It is home to eleven species of rescued farmed animals with between 200 and 400 residents at any given time. In addition to direct animal aid, the Sanctuary offers on-site tours and educational programs that advocate veganism as the very best way to end animal suffering, improve human health, and heal an ailing planet. Founder Kathy Stevens is an author, former Huffington Post blogger, and speaker on topics of animal rights, animal sentience, and the imperative of veganism. casanctuary.org.

