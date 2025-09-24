World Anemia Awareness Partners with SABM 2025 to Elevate Blood Health Education

World Anemia Awareness opening the conference livestream Dr. Angela Weyand as keynote speaker to a global audience Dr Warner, President of SABM being interviewed Raise Your Hands for Blood Health

SABM 2025 brought iron deficiency and women’s health into focus, extending patient blood management education to the world.

SABM 2025 reflected the heart of our mission: education, collaboration, and putting patients first.” — Dr Matthew Warner, President of SABM

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM) concluded its 2025 Annual Meeting in Minneapolis on September 20 with record reach and renewed global focus on blood health.Over three days, September 17–19, leaders in medicine, nursing, and patient advocacy gathered to advance education and collaboration in patient blood management (PBM). This year’s program placed strong emphasis on iron deficiency anemia and women’s health, two issues that continue to impact millions worldwide.Global Reach Through Livestream and Hybrid InnovationAfter welcoming the Mayo Clinic as hospital sponsor, the conference opened with World Anemia Awareness (WAA) sharing highlights from its recent campaign, “Mom’s Blood Health, My Future.” WAA welcomed the global community to a free livestream that reached 8.2 million viewers worldwide, extending the event’s impact far beyond the ballroom and inviting audiences everywhere to learn more about patient blood management and join the mission to improve blood health.The keynote by Dr. Angela Weyand, widely known as “the Shematologist”, captured international attention. Her address, “Ironing Out Anemia: Putting the Fe back into Female,” emphasized the importance of recognizing iron deficiency early, particularly in women’s health.For the first time in its history, SABM introduced a full-day hybrid program on Friday, giving clinicians, researchers, and advocates worldwide the ability to join sessions live across time zones. This milestone put SABM at the forefront of global medical education, reaffirming its role in advancing PBM education and access.Community, Connection, and CollaborationBeyond the lecture hall, the event fostered community engagement. Attendees joined in a spirited fun run, participated in interactive debates on the future of PBM, and shared personal stories through interviews at the WAA Studio, hosted by World Anemia Awareness (WAA).A highlight for many was the trip to Mayo Clinic, the hospital sponsor for this year’s event, further underscoring the institution’s commitment to advancing patient-centered approaches in blood health.Leadership PerspectivesDr. Matthew Warner, President of SABM commented, “SABM 2025 reflected the heart of our mission: education, collaboration, and putting patients first. By reaching more people than ever, we are ensuring that PBM principles have an opportunity to improve patient care around the world.""This year’s SABM livestream reached 8.2 million people — the largest virtual event ever focused on anemia. It confirms the global interest in blood health and the importance of making education accessible worldwide.” said Derek Muhs, World Anemia Awareness.Looking AheadThe success of SABM 2025 sets the stage for continued global collaboration on blood health. With iron deficiency and women’s health now firmly on the international agenda, both SABM and WAA look forward to building on this momentum in the year ahead.For more information, visit www.sabm.org and www.worldanemiaawareness.com

Blood Health & Women’s Voices — WAA Live with The Shematologist at SABM 2025

