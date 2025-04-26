German Edition of Landmark Book on Blood Health, Now Available for Preorder

Blood Works eBook now available for preorder in German Special offer on preorders to commemorate recent bestseller status

Blood Works: An Owner's Guide German Edition Now Available for Preorder Across DACH Healthcare and Public Sectors

German is the most widely spoken first language in the European Union, and ranks as the third most-studied foreign language globally” — Harvard University

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The internationally acclaimed book Blood Works: An Owner’s Guide is now available for preorder in German, expanding its goal to empower people around the world with practical knowledge of blood health. This release follows the book’s recognition as an international bestseller, confirmed by Amazon, the world’s largest bookseller and distributor.Created by a global team of 48 medical experts and advocates, the book is a philanthropically funded, multilingual resource designed to help patients and healthcare providers communicate more effectively about blood health, anemia and iron deficiency, and the risks associated with blood transfusion along with the principles of patient blood management (PBM).According to Harvard University’s Department of Germanic Languages and Literatures, German is spoken natively by approximately 100 million people worldwide, is the most widely spoken first language in the European Union, and ranks as the third most-studied foreign language globally—underscoring its vital role in scientific, medical, and professional education.The German edition (Blut und seine Leistung - Dein Persönlicher Leitfaden) comes at a timely moment: the World Health Organization’s 2024 guidance on implementing PBM underscores the urgent need for public and professional education tools. Blood Works is referenced as a valuable resource in supporting those efforts globally. German is one of the three working languages of the European Commission, reflecting its official status across EU institutions and wide use in policy, research, and regulation.Lead author Dr. Irwin Gross commented, “The release of Blood Works in German is a meaningful development. As Europe’s largest pharmaceutical market and home to many of the world’s leading research institutes, Germany—and the wider DACH region—relies on trusted, accessible medical resources. German is the language of instruction in universities, libraries, and clinical education. This translation ensures that Blood Works can become a key reference for healthcare professionals, students, and patients.”The translation builds on the work already underway by World Anemia Awareness , an organization focused on creating high social impact by closing the gap in blood health education and reaching underserved communities worldwide. With a global community of over 70 million people across 37 countries, the demand for credible, clear, and culturally relevant resources continues to grow.A World Anemia Awareness spokesperson said, “The German edition is a reflection of the continued global momentum around PBM and blood health. We are excited to see local professionals using Blood Works to advance knowledge and care in their regions.”The German version is now available for preorder for the digital and printed editions via the Blood Works website www.bloodworksbook.com , with shipping scheduled for 24 July 2025. To celebrate the recent bestseller status, the publishers have arranged a discount of 10% on all preorders of the German edition for the next seven days.For more information on bulk or academic orders, please contact the publishing team at pub@bloodworksbook.com.To learn more about the WHO guidance on patient blood management, visit: https://iris.who.int/handle/10665/380784

Your Blood Health Matters

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.