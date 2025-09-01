World Anemia Awareness Launches Global Educational Campaign on Maternal Blood Health

Their potential starts with their mother's health. New global campaign aims to protect 70,000 lives through maternal blood health education.

9 Day Global Campaign Featuring International Healthcare Experts Reaching 70 Million People Worldwide Launching on Labour Day

It is unforgivable for a woman to enter labour with iron deficiency anemia” — Professor Beverley Hunt, OBE, Kings College London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Anemia Awareness, an award-winning social impact organisation across 150 countries with a global reach of over 92 million people, today launches "Mom's Blood Health, My Future," a nine-day educational campaign running September 1-9, 2025, designed to increase awareness about iron deficiency and blood health during pregnancy.The initiative brings together healthcare professionals from nine countries to share evidence-based information with expectant mothers globally.According to World Health Organization data, iron deficiency affects approximately 40% of pregnant women worldwide, with rates reaching 48% in Southeast Asia and 35% in European countries.The campaign features daily content covering patient advocacy, nutritional factors affecting maternal and fetal development, iron supplementation guidance, blood testing protocols, and hemorrhage prevention education. Each day will feature content from hematologists, obstetricians, anaesthesiologists, and maternal health specialists from multiple countries.The campaign culminates in a September 9th global livestream expected to reach 3 million viewers, featuring participating healthcare experts in real-time discussions.Campaign participant Professor Beverley Hunt, OBE from Kings College London commented: "With today's knowledge, it is unforgivable for a woman to enter into labour with iron deficiency anemia. We know how to manage it and they should enter labour with normal iron levels."Dr Sue Pavord, President of British Society of Haematologists and Consultant Haematologist at Oxford University Hospitals shared: "My own experiences really drove me to want to care for women in pregnancy and help them to have a safe pregnancy and delivery."Content will include a mini series of patient stories, evidence-based medical insights, and interactive discussions distributed through LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.World Anemia Awareness spokesperson Derek Muhs said: "This campaign brings together medical professionals and unheard voices from across the globe. These voices matter—whether it's a doctor sharing insights to improve safer pregnancy care, or a patient recounting iron deficiency's impact on their family."The campaign will feature patient stories highlighting iron deficiency's real-world impact. Educational initiatives from organizations like CSL Vifor demonstrate how sharing patient experiences alongside medical expertise creates comprehensive awareness about critical health issues.How to ParticipateHealthcare professionals, expectant mothers, and advocates can participate by following the campaign on social media using #MomsBloodHealthMyFuture and #AnemiaAwareness. The global livestream takes place September 9th at 4pm BST. More information is available on the campaign page of their website ABOUT WORLD ANEMIA AWARENESSWorld Anemia Awareness is a social impact organization dedicated to increasing awareness about anemia and iron deficiency across 150 countries. With a reach of over 92 million people worldwide, the award-winning organization works collaboratively with healthcare professionals, patients, and communities to bridge critical information gaps about blood health conditions.ABOUT CSL VIFORCSL Vifor is a global partner of choice for innovative therapies in iron deficiency and nephrology. They specialise in global partnering, in-licensing and commercialising products with the aim to help patients around the world lead better, healthier lives.ABOUT HUMAN TOUCH MEDIA FOUNDATIONHuman Touch Media Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to support education and awareness with a primary focus on health care.

Why Mom's Blood Health is Crucial

