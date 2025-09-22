State health officials endorse COVID-19 vaccine recommendations from national medical associations

News Release

Sept. 22, 2025

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) today announced it is endorsing existing COVID-19 vaccine recommendations from professional medical associations for the 2025-26 vaccine. MDH is encouraging the public and providers to look to these recommendations for the best science-based guidance on immunizations at this time.

Focusing on recommendations from these professional medical associations is a departure from prior years when the agency primarily relied on promoting federal vaccine recommendations. MDH is making this change to provide recommendations for Minnesotans seeking science-based decision-making guidance.

“We’re following the science, and the science is clear. COVID-19 vaccines prevent severe illness and death for people of all ages, and we want to ensure access to vaccination,” said Minnesota Health Commissioner Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “This is a unique moment where vaccine information from federal health leaders leaves important information gaps for Minnesotans. These independent medical associations have all looked at the science and concluded that COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and important for people across the lifespan.”

MDH is endorsing the updated COVID-19 vaccine recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). These associations developed guidance recommending that all people over 6 months old should have the option to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without additional barriers. There is a strong recommendation for children under 2 years, pregnant women, children and adults with high-risk conditions, and adults age 65 and older to get vaccinated. More detailed information about the recommendations can be found on COVID-19 Vaccine Access for Minnesotans.

“Vaccines are one of the greatest public health achievements in modern medicine and help protect people of all ages,” said MDH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield. “We encourage people to talk to their health care provider about all of the vaccines that are recommended for them, especially flu, RSV and COVID-19 vaccines, right now as we enter the respiratory disease season.”

Concerns over possible moves by the federal administration to limit access to vaccines, particularly COVID-19 vaccine, prompted an Executive Order from Governor Walz (PDF) on Sept. 8 directing MDH to provide clear guidelines for providers and the public and ensure access to vaccines.

Part of ensuring access to vaccines includes removing barriers to the places people can get vaccinated. In line with that directive, MDH has issued a standing order/protocol, available at Immunization Delivery in Pharmacy Settings, that empowers pharmacists to offer COVID-19 vaccination broadly, helping ensure that people who want the protection of immunization are able to receive it.

Additionally, the executive order directs MDH and the Minnesota Department of Commerce to convene conversations with the state’s health plans, providers, and professional associations to work to ensure ongoing coverage and access. MDH is working with Commerce to gather information and convene a meeting before the end of September. More information will be shared when it is available.

The 2025-26 COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to arrive at clinics and pharmacies across Minnesota, with supply expected to increase over the coming weeks. For people interested in getting COVID-19 vaccines, MDH recommends:

Calling your clinic or pharmacy to confirm vaccine availability, especially for children as pediatric vaccine may take longer to arrive at clinics. Pharmacists can vaccinate children age 3 years and older.

Calling your insurance provider if you have questions about coverage.

Asking your health care provider about other vaccines you or your family may need, such as flu or RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) vaccines. COVID-19 vaccine can be given at the same time as other vaccines.

